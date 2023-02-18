BLOOMINGTON — A 40-year-old Springfield man is charged with several felonies after police said he tried providing a bank cashier with a fraudulent check.

Christopher L. Riley appeared in a Friday bond court hearing before Judge Pablo Eves. Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Messman told the court that LeRoy Police Department officers were called to the reported fraud attempt on Thursday at Busey Bank, 301 E. Cedar St., LeRoy.

Once there, Messman said officers reviewed a check that employees said Riley had provided them. He said the check, belonging to a Bartonville catering business account, was made payable to Riley in the amount of $2,442.26.

The prosecutor said Riley was cooperative with LPD officers, and that he told them an unknown male offered to drive him around and pay him if he cashed checks at various locations.

As Judge Eves was reading his burglary charges during the hearing, Riley stated that all he did was pass a bad check.

Riley is charged with three counts of burglary, a Class 2 felony. He is also charged with forgery and attempting to defraud a financial institution; both offenses are Class 3 felonies.

Eves released Riley on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and scheduled his arraignment hearing for 10 a.m. on March 10. He also ordered Riley to have no contact with any Busey Bank location in McLean County.

