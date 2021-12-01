Snow's lawyers obtain nearly 8,000 documents in 1991 murder case

BLOOMINGTON – More than 7,500 pages of discovery documents have been tendered to Jamie Snow’s lawyers, about 20 years into his lifetime prison sentence on murder charges in which he has claimed his innocence.

Snow, now 55, was arrested in 1999 in connection to the fatal shooting of gas station attendant William Little, 18, during an apparent robbery March 31, 1991, in Bloomington.

He was convicted of murder in 2001, but he has maintained his innocence and claims he was not at the scene of the shooting.

Snow’s lawyers, Lauren Myerscough-Mueller and Karl Leonard, of the Illinois Exoneration Project, said they have received the 7,704 pages of discovery documents from the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office, but that they would like Snow to review them as well.

Schuyler County Judge Ramon Escapa, who is presiding over the case because of a judicial conflict, McLean County First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon, and Snow’s lawyers paused Wednesday’s Zoom hearing to speak privately about how they can allow Snow to view the files from the Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill.

“I think the best course of action, and I want Mr. Snow to see his discovery, obviously, would be for you (Myerscough-Mueller) and Mr. Leonard to have a conversation about how it’s going to work,” Escapa said. “How are we going to do this? How are we going to make it accessible to him and ensure that we get it back?”

The nearly 8,000 pages of documents did not come to light until a judge ordered a subpoena in 2016 to the Illinois State Police and Bloomington Police Department for documents related to forensic evidence.

Snow’s lawyers filed a motion in August to request the discovery documents. The motion said Snow was “convicted largely on the basis of alleged informants, most of whom have since recanted,” and that “No physical evidence ever tied Mr. Snow to the crime, and purported eyewitnesses have been discredited.”

Escapa ordered in September that the state’s attorney’s office provide the documents to Snow’s lawyers with redactions to personal information such as Social Security numbers.

“The reason we raise this is because it is, obviously, a very voluminous file and Mr. Snow is probably in the best position to know what is new in there since he has been dealing with this case the longest, of course,” Myerscough-Mueller said.

She said it would be difficult for them to review nearly 8,000 pages with Snow in person at the prison.

A Jan. 7 telephone conference hearing was scheduled for the judge and attorneys to review the status of how Snow can view the documents, and a Feb. 16 status hearing also was scheduled.

During the 12-minute break while the lawyers and the judge spoke privately, several of the nearly 25 people attending the Zoom hearing Wednesday sent best wishes to Snow, who tuned in from prison.

“I love you, too, Dad,” said his daughter, Jessica, after another friend said, “I love you. Stay strong.”

“Godspeed to you,” “Praying for you,” and “It’s about time,” were other remarks from friends and family attending the hearing.

The latter comment came in response to Snow when he said, “Well, maybe they’re going to give me the documents.”

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.