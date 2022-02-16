Snow allowed to review discovery documents from '90s murder case, lawyers say

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man serving life in prison on murder charges will be allowed to review discovery documents from his trial, his lawyers said in a court hearing Wednesday, more than 20 years after his conviction.

Jamie Snow, 55, was arrested in 1999 on murder charges for a fatal shooting of gas station attendant William Little, 18, during a robbery March 31, 1991, in Bloomington.

Snow is seeking exoneration from his 2001 murder conviction, as he has maintained innocence since his arrest.

A judge ordered in September last year that his lawyers, Lauren Myerscough-Mueller and Karl Leonard, of the Illinois Exoneration Project, could obtain and review 7,704 pages of discovery documents containing police records of the 1991 crime.

His lawyers then requested that Snow could review the documents, as well, as Myerscough-Mueller said at the time that “Mr. Snow is probably in the best position to know what is new in there since he has been dealing with this case the longest.”

Myercough-Mueller said she and McLean County First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon have prepared an order to submit to Judge Ramon Escapa that would allow Snow to obtain the documents.

Escapa is presiding over the case because of a judicial conflict.

“Obviously, the documents are voluminous, but we are almost done (redacting personal information) and then we will send them to Mr. Snow, who is then going to be looking through them himself and we are looking through them, as well, so I think it will take a little time to get through all that,” Myerscough-Mueller said.

In their motion to request the discovery documents, Snow’s lawyers wrote that “No physical evidence ever tied Mr. Snow to the crime, and purported eyewitnesses have been discredited.”

They also said Snow was “convicted largely on the basis of alleged informants, most of whom have since recanted.”

The 7,704 pages of documents became known to Snow in 2016 when a judge subpoenaed the Illinois State Police and Bloomington Police Department for forensic evidence records.

Snow’s lawyers are expected to move forward on a motion for DNA testing on evidence from the crime scene after they and Snow review the discovery documents.

A status hearing is scheduled for May 9.

