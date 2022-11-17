Shots fired Wednesday on Rainbow Circle in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Gunfire struck a building Wednesday night on Rainbow Circle in Bloomington, but no injuries were reported, police said.

Multiple shots were reported at approximately 9:22 p.m., Bloomington Police Department Lt. Clayton Arnold said. Evidence of multiple shots was found at the scene, he said, declining to specify what that evidence was.

BPD said in a press release Thursday afternoon that no arrests had been made, and no suspect information was available for release.

The police agency asked anyone with additional information on this gunfire report to call Det. B. Melton at 309-434-2537, or email bmelton@cityblm.org.

Anonymous tips can also be provided to the BPD Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 or CIAU@cityblm.org. A voicemail can be left if calling after business hours.