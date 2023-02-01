Shots fired Sunday on Arrowhead Drive in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police responded to reports of gunfire early Sunday morning in the 2700 block of Arrowhead Drive.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 12:47 a.m., according to a news release Wednesday afternoon from the Bloomington Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers observed several people fleeing the area and located evidence that a shots-fired incident had occurred, the news release said.

BPD spokesperson Officer Brandt Parsley said no arrests have been made and no suspect information is available. There were no injuries reported from the incident, he said.

The circumstances behind the shooting are still pending investigation. Anyone with information should contact BPD's Dispatch Center at 309-820-8888 or text a tip at 847411.

Anonymous tips can also be provided to the BPD Crime & Intelligence Analysis unit at 309-434-2963 or CIAU@cityblm.org. A voicemail can be left if calling after business hours.