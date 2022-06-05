Shots fired Sunday morning in east Bloomington

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Police said no injuries were reported after gunfire was called in to dispatchers early Sunday morning in east Bloomington.

Tulsa shooting puts focus on waiting periods for gun buyers

Sgt. Ivy Thorton with the Bloomington Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Rainbow Avenue.

She said police found a couple of shell casings at the scene. Additionally, she said they found no persons or property that had been hit by the gunfire.

West Virginia deputy sheriff fatally shot, 1 suspect killed

Thorton said no suspect information is available.

Anyone with additional information on this crime is asked to call Bloomington police dispatchers at 309-820-8888.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter.

