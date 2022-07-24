Shots fired Sunday morning in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating a Sunday morning report of gunfire in Bloomington.

Sgt Ivy. Thornton with the Bloomington Police Department said officers were called at 10:51 a.m. Sunday for a shots fired report in the 600 block of Douglas Street.

She said a male wearing black clothing was seen running away, and he took off between the yards of homes.

Thornton said no injuries were reported, and no arrests were made as of early Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call BPD dispatch at 309-820-8888.