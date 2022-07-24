 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Shots fired Sunday morning in Bloomington

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating a Sunday morning report of gunfire in Bloomington.

McLean County officers trained to advance, neutralize threats, leaders say

Sgt Ivy. Thornton with the Bloomington Police Department said officers were called at 10:51 a.m. Sunday for a shots fired report in the 600 block of Douglas Street.

Normal police: Shots fired Saturday near Illinois State campus

She said a male wearing black clothing was seen running away, and he took off between the yards of homes.

Thornton said no injuries were reported, and no arrests were made as of early Sunday afternoon.

Bloomington police investigate shots fired

Anyone with additional information is asked to call BPD dispatch at 309-820-8888.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man found dead in Pekin

Man found dead in Pekin

Police do not suspect foul play and do not believe area residents are in danger, authorities said. 

Watch Now: Related Video

What a residential school apology from the Pope in Canada could mean for reconciliation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News