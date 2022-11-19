Shots fired Saturday morning in south Normal

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department is investigating reports of gunfire early Saturday on the town's south side.

At 2:40 a.m. Saturday, dispatchers received a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Market Street, said Normal police Sgt. Rob Cherry. He added an officer at Hovey and Main streets also heard the shots while on a traffic stop.

When they got to the scene, the police sergeant said, officers found shell casings and an apartment that had been struck. Cherry said the apartment did not appear to be occupied at the time.

No suspect information is available and no arrests have been made, he said. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to call the NPD front desk at 309-454-9535.