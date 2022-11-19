Shots fired Saturday morning in south Normal

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department is investigating reports of gunfire early Saturday on the town's south side.
At 2:40 a.m. Saturday, dispatchers received a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Market Street, said Normal police Sgt. Rob Cherry. He added an officer at Hovey and Main streets also heard the shots while on a traffic stop.
When they got to the scene, the police sergeant said, officers found shell casings and an apartment that had been struck. Cherry said the apartment did not appear to be occupied at the time.
No suspect information is available and no arrests have been made, he said. No injuries have been reported.
Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to call the NPD front desk at 309-454-9535.
Today in history: Nov. 19
1863: Gettysburg
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln dedicated a national cemetery at the site of the Civil War battlefield of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.
AP
1959: Ford Motor Co.
In 1959, Ford Motor Co. announced it was halting production of the unpopular Edsel.
AP
1969: Apollo 12
In 1969, Apollo 12 astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean made the second manned landing on the moon.
NASA
1977: Anwar Sadat
In 1977, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat became the first Arab leader to visit Israel.
AP
1985: Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev
In 1985, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev met for the first time as they began their summit in Geneva.
WHITE HOUSE
1997: Bobbi McCaughey
In 1997, Iowa seamstress Bobbi McCaughey (mihk-KOY’) gave birth to the world’s first set of surviving septuplets, four boys and three girls.
AP
2004: "Malice at the Palace"
In 2004, in one of the worst brawls in U.S. sports history, Ron Artest and Stephen Jackson of the Indiana Pacers charged into the stands and fought with Detroit Pistons fans, forcing officials to end the Pacers’ 97-82 win with 45.9 seconds left.
AP
2010: Barack Obama
In 2010, President Barack Obama, attending a NATO summit in Lisbon, Portugal, won an agreement to build a missile shield over Europe, a victory that risked further aggravating Russia.
AP
2016: Donald Trump
Five years ago: President-election Donald Trump met with 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney in Bedminster, New Jersey; both were positive about their sit-down, a marked shift in tone after a year in which Romney attacked Trump as a “con man” and Trump labeled Romney a “loser.”
AP
2016: The International Space Station
Five years ago: The International Space Station gained three new residents, including NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who at 56 was the oldest and most experienced woman to orbit the world.
NASA
2020: Centers for Disease Control
One year ago: With the coronavirus surging out of control, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pleaded with Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their household.
AP
2020: Mike Pompeo
One year ago: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo became the first top American diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.
AP Pool
2020: Wisconsin
One year ago: The Wisconsin Elections Commission issued an order to recount more than 800,000 ballots cast in two heavily liberal counties; the order was required by law after Trump paid $3 million for the recount. (The recount added slightly to Biden’s 20,600-vote margin in Wisconsin.)
AP
2017: Charles Manson
Five years ago: Charles Manson, the hippie cult leader behind the gruesome murders of actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles in 1969, died in a California hospital at the age of 83 after nearly a half-century in prison.
STF
2021: Elijah McClain
The Denver suburb of Aurora agreed to pay $15 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the parents of Elijah McClain, a Black man who died after suburban Denver police stopped him on the street and put him in a neck hold.
David Zalubowski
