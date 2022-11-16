Shots fired on Rainbow Circle in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Gunfire struck a building Wednesday night on Rainbow Circle in Bloomington, but no injuries were reported, police said.
Multiple shots were reported at 9:23 p.m., said police Lt. Clayton Arnold. Evidence of multiple shots was found at the scene, he said, declining to specify what it was.
No one was in custody late Wednesday, he said.
