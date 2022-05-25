Shots fired near Illinois State University campus, school says

NORMAL — Illinois State University issued an emergency notice after gunshots were reported early Wednesday morning near campus.

Normal police responded to the 300 block of North Main Street for a report of shots fired at 12:28 a.m., the university said in a text message alert.

Arrests were made, but it is unclear how many people were involved.

Normal police did not have information immediately available.

ISU police Chief Aaron Woodruff said the ISU Police Department responded to the call to assist Normal police. He said the incident occurred near the gas station at the corner of North Main, West Locust and West Willow Streets in Normal.

This was at least the 21st shooting reported in Bloomington-Normal this year, of which four occurred in Normal.

This story will be updated.

