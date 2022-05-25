 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story breaking

Shots fired near Illinois State University campus, school says

  • 0

NORMAL — Illinois State University issued an emergency notice after gunshots were reported early Wednesday morning near campus.

Normal police responded to the 300 block of North Main Street for a report of shots fired at 12:28 a.m., the university said in a text message alert.

Business owner offers $1,000 reward for arrest in Bloomington robbery, shooting

Arrests were made, but it is unclear how many people were involved.

Normal police did not have information immediately available.

ISU police Chief Aaron Woodruff said the ISU Police Department responded to the call to assist Normal police. He said the incident occurred near the gas station at the corner of North Main, West Locust and West Willow Streets in Normal.

This was at least the 21st shooting reported in Bloomington-Normal this year, of which four occurred in Normal.

This story will be updated.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Beavers return to London after 400 years with a very special mission

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News