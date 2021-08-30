Shooting suspect in custody in north Normal, authorities say

NORMAL — A suspect is in custody after a shooting in north Normal was reported Monday afternoon, authorities said.

In the area of North Linden Street and Lambert Drive, Normal police responded to what they described as an "active situation" at The Landing Estates Mobile Home Park, near the 2000 block of North Linden.

Officers were dispatched to the area about 3:50 p.m. At 4:35 p.m., Normal police said the scene was secure but remains active as officers investigate.

In a tweet, Illinois State University police confirmed the incident was a shooting and said a suspect was taken into custody.

Residents were told to shelter in place, with all vehicle traffic not entering or exiting. After the scene was secured, the community was asked to avoid the area as traffic was still blocked.

A spokesperson for McLean County Unit 5 said the district rerouted some school buses in the area after schools were dismissed Monday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

