Shirley man trafficked more than 13 pounds marijuana, prosecutor says

BLOOMINGTON – An Illinois State Police and U.S. Postal Service investigation has led to cannabis trafficking charges against a Shirley man.

Prosecutors said Kyle D. Kindred, 23, was shipping large amounts of cannabis from California to his Shirley residence between Feb. 1 and Feb. 17.

A shipment of about 3.5 pounds of cannabis led authorities to obtain a search warrant for his home.

Police recovered about 11.25 pounds of cannabis flower, about 1.5 pounds of cannabis wax, 731 cannabis cartridges, a digital scale and other packaging materials, prosecutors said.

The total weight of cannabis products recovered was more than 6,000 grams, or more than 13 pounds, and the street value equals more than $70,000, prosecutors said.

Kindred is charged with one count each of cannabis trafficking and unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, Class X felonies.

He’s also charged with unlawful possession of between 2,000 and 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, and two counts of unlawful possession of cannabis, Class 1 and Class 2 felonies.

Kindred remains jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for March 11.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.