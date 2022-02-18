 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Shirley man trafficked more than 13 pounds marijuana, prosecutor says

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON – An Illinois State Police and U.S. Postal Service investigation has led to cannabis trafficking charges against a Shirley man.

Prosecutors said Kyle D. Kindred, 23, was shipping large amounts of cannabis from California to his Shirley residence between Feb. 1 and Feb. 17.

Kyle D. Kindred

Kyle D. Kindred, 23, of Shirley, is charged with cannabis trafficking, two counts of unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and two counts of unlawful possession of cannabis.

A shipment of about 3.5 pounds of cannabis led authorities to obtain a search warrant for his home.

Police recovered about 11.25 pounds of cannabis flower, about 1.5 pounds of cannabis wax, 731 cannabis cartridges, a digital scale and other packaging materials, prosecutors said.

The total weight of cannabis products recovered was more than 6,000 grams, or more than 13 pounds, and the street value equals more than $70,000, prosecutors said.

Bloomington public safety committee meeting rescheduled

Kindred is charged with one count each of cannabis trafficking and unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, Class X felonies.

He’s also charged with unlawful possession of between 2,000 and 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, and two counts of unlawful possession of cannabis, Class 1 and Class 2 felonies.

Kindred remains jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for March 11.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice hits London

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News