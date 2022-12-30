Shirley man sentenced on six McLean County cases

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Shirley man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday, closing six felony cases that were pending against him in McLean County court.

Across six cases filed this year, Mason Artis, 23, pleaded guilty to:

Mason A. Artis

Artis

Two additional cases against Artis involving meth possession were dropped in October.

He was sentenced to a total of 10 years of conditional discharge plus court costs for five of the charges Friday, with the addition of restitution for the two charges involving stolen property.

Artis was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections for the Class 1 felony charge of unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver. He was given credit for nine days served.

Additional charges on these six cases have been dismissed.

A misdemeanor charge involving possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owners’ Identification Card is still pending, with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Jan. 6.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

