 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Shirley man charged with possessing stolen license plate

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Shirley man is charged with stealing a license plate from a Bloomington car dealer.

Mason A. Artis, 22, is charged with possession of a stolen license plate, unauthorized use of a license plate and three counts of theft.

He is accused of taking a license plate from a Mitsubishi motor vehicle Monday at Bentley Motors, 1508 S. Main St., Bloomington.

Artis also is accused of stealing tools valuing between $500 and $10,000, but court documents did not specify where from.

Business owner offers $1,000 reward for arrest in Bloomington robbery, shooting

Artis was jailed in lieu of posting $1,535. He was ordered to have no contact with Bentley Motors and a rural McLean County address.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 10.

Mason A. Artis

Mason A. Artis, 22, of Shirley, is charged with possession of a stolen license plate, unauthorized use of a license plate and three counts of theft.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Beavers return to London after 400 years with a very special mission

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News