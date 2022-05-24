Shirley man charged with possessing stolen license plate

BLOOMINGTON — A Shirley man is charged with stealing a license plate from a Bloomington car dealer.

Mason A. Artis, 22, is charged with possession of a stolen license plate, unauthorized use of a license plate and three counts of theft.

He is accused of taking a license plate from a Mitsubishi motor vehicle Monday at Bentley Motors, 1508 S. Main St., Bloomington.

Artis also is accused of stealing tools valuing between $500 and $10,000, but court documents did not specify where from.

Artis was jailed in lieu of posting $1,535. He was ordered to have no contact with Bentley Motors and a rural McLean County address.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 10.

