Sexual assault charges filed against Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remains jailed on sexual assault charges.

Kelyi G. Kabongo, 21, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful restraint for an incident court documents show occurred Aug. 22.

Kelyi G. Kabongo

Kelyi G. Kabongo, 21, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful restraint.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.

Bloomington man dies after weekend hit-and-run

An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 24.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

