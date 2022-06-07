Settlement reached in lawsuit involving McLean County Public Defender’s Office

BLOOMINGTON — A former criminal investigator with the McLean County Public Defender’s Office has received a $125,000 settlement in a lawsuit filed four years ago against the county’s former assistant public defender.

The lawsuit, dismissed June 1 in federal court after the settlement was reached, alleged that former McLean County Assistant Public Defender Carla Barnes failed to report misconduct claims against former Public Defender Kim Campbell.

Laura McBride, a former criminal defense investigator for the public defender's office who testified at David Boswell's murder trial in 2011, accused Campbell of commenting about helping to write closing arguments for a prosecutor who helped secure a guilty verdict.

Barnes, Campbell and the prosecutor, former First Assistant State's Attorney Jane Foster, have all denied the allegations.

McBride received $87,500 in exchange for dismissing her lawsuit and agreeing to not file the same claim again in court. Her attorneys' law firm, Kravolec McClain LLC in Chicago, received $37,500 for attorneys’ fees.

The Pantagraph obtained the settlement agreement through a Freedom of Information Act request.

McBride’s attorneys declined to comment on the agreement. Carrie Haas, an attorney representing Barnes, could not be reached for comment.

The settlement agreement, entered May 18, included a stipulation not to discuss the agreement or negotiations that led to it with anyone other than an attorney, tax consultant or a party’s spouse.

The settlement, which also includes a non-disparaging agreement, does not represent guilt, admission or liability.

“The parties are entering into this agreement merely to avoid the costs, delays and inconvenience associated with protracted litigation of this matter,” the agreement said.

Boswell is serving a 45-year prison sentence after conviction of a November 2010 hit-and-run murder during a dispute over a grill following an annual fundraiser event at the then-U.S. Cellular Coliseum in downtown Bloomington.

Foster gave closing arguments in Boswell's trial. McBride's lawsuit alleged that the prosecutor got help from Campbell, who was the McLean County public defender at the time.

In an affidavit submitted during Boswell's appeal process, McBride said that she heard Campbell say, “I taught that girl everything she knows, I helped her write it (the closing argument),” referring to Foster.

McBride said she reported the comments to Barnes, who was an assistant public defender at the time and lead counsel in Boswell’s trial. Barnes since became the McLean County public defender and is now an 11th Judicial Circuit judge.

McBride said she also reported the comments to former McLean County administrator Bill Wasson.

In the lawsuit, McBride alleged that Barnes and Wasson took no action, and that Wasson fired her in retaliation for making the report.

McBride was terminated from her position in 2017. McLean County eliminated the full-time criminal defense investigator position, citing budgetary concerns, but later hired a contracted worker for the job.

Wasson and McLean County had been named as defendants in the lawsuit, but a judge in 2019 dismissed the case against them. He found that McBride’s termination “was not a ‘one-for-one replacement’” and instead represented “a structural reorganization” based on budgetary issues resulting in cutbacks in the county’s workforce.

