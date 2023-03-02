NORMAL — A former Normal police officer reached a settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit filed by a woman who alleged he stole $12,000 from her home.

Other defendants — former Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner and two officers — were dismissed from the case in January. Plaintiff Lindsey Holzhauer alleged that they conspired to prevent her from reporting the theft and caused her emotional distress with their handling of the situation, which coincided with her husband's death.

Holzhauer said former Normal police officer Brian R. Williams took the money from her home after she had called first responders there on Nov. 25, 2019, for a medical emergency involving her husband, who later died. She believed he had left the $12,000 on a counter to be used for his funeral expenses, according to court documents.

Holzhauer reported the missing money to Normal police, and a family member later reported it to Illinois State Police. She received an anonymous call from someone who promised to return the money if she dropped the investigation. Williams was arrested Nov. 29, 2019, in a subsequent sting operation after he gave her $13,000 in a plastic bag at a Pontiac gas station, according to court documents.

Williams resigned from the police department in February 2020. In November 2020, he pleaded guilty to official misconduct and was sentenced to 30 months on probation and 30 days in jail. An additional count of official misconduct and two counts of felony theft were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

However, Williams testified during a deposition in July 2021 that he did not take the money, according to court filings. He said he gave Holzhauer the money because of concern that an investigation would reveal footage of him taking prescription drugs that he was not supposed to take at work.

Williams acknowledged buying a burner phone, calling Holzhauer and telling her that he knew who took the money and would help her get it back — but he insisted in the deposition that he did not actually know who took the money or who else could have done so.

Asked why he pleaded guilty to the misconduct charge, he said he was focused on taking care of his family and "done with the bad press ... I wanted it done and over with and for it to go away."

Holzhauer and Williams reached a settlement on Feb. 17, according to a status report filed Tuesday.

Holzhauer's attorney, Louis Meyer, said the terms of the settlement are confidential and declined to give further detail. Williams' attorney, Michael Kujawa, could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Normal town attorney Brian Day said the town did not have any information about the settlement. He noted that the town's remaining involvement in the case had related only to a question about whether the town would indemnify Williams, a question that became moot with the settlement between the two individuals.

"The court found that there was no liability against our officers in the summary judgment," Day said, referring to the January court decision. "From that perspective, that's the result the town was looking for."

The case was closed Wednesday, though Holzhauer said in the status report that she wanted to preserve her right to appeal the dismissal of charges against Bleichner and the other two officers. Meyer said his client has 30 days to decide if she wants to appeal the dismissal, and that has not yet been decided.