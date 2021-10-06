Sentencing will go on without man convicted of Bloomington triple homicide

BLOOMINGTON – The sentencing hearing for a Bloomington man convicted of triple homicide and critically wounding one person will be conducted next week without him present in the courtroom.

Sydney T. Mays Jr., 25, refused to reappear in court Monday for a sentencing hearing after he had attended a Krankel hearing where he argued he had ineffective counsel during his trial.

His defense lawyer, Michael Clancy, withdrew from the case in April after a “breakdown in communication” with Mays.

Mays was found guilty in a February bench trial of nine counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Killed in the shooting were Nate Pena and Corey Jackson, both 22, and Juan Carlos Perez, 33, on June 18, 2018, at a Riley Drive apartment in Bloomington. Pena’s son, who was 4 years old at the time, was paralyzed.

Mays refused to attend court again Wednesday, but he appeared via video conference from the McLean County jail. A sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 15.

The court appointed Brian McEldowney of the McLean County Public Defender’s Office to represent Mays at his sentencing hearing.

During a Wednesday Zoom video, Judge Casey Costigan reminded Mays of his rights at his sentencing hearing. Costigan stated several times to Mays that the sentencing hearing will take place without him, which Mays agreed he understood.

McEldowney said based on Mays’ desires, he will ask the court to file a notice of appeal after the sentencing.

Mays faces up to life in prison.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

