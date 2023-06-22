BLOOMINGTON — The sentencing hearing for Michael Bakana, who was convicted of murder last month in a 2021 shooting, was delayed on Thursday.

A hearing for post-trial motions and possible sentencing had been scheduled for Thursday after Bakana’s May 12 conviction by a McLean County jury. He was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Mariah Petracca, attempted murder in the shooting of another woman and aggravated battery with a firearm.

However, attorneys on the case asked that the hearing be pushed back, citing personal reasons.

At Thursday’s hearing, Clyde Guilamo, attorney for 44-year-old Bakana, asked Judge Casey Costigan to vacate the defendant’s bond forfeiture, as the bond had been used in part to pay his attorney fees. Before the trial, Costigan had agreed to change Bakana’s bond to allow for $50,000 to go toward one installment of attorney fees.

Bakana, of Normal, had been out on bond when he failed to appear for his trial last month, having paid $200,000 plus fees to be released. That bond was forfeited after he failed to appear. Costigan issued a no-bond warrant for his arrest, and Bakana was apprehended by federal law enforcement in Kentucky after the jury had returned a guilty verdict.

Guilamo said the SAFE-T Act had removed language in state statute that allowed a defendant’s bond to be forfeited. He noted that while the law that would eliminate cash bail in Illinois was still under consideration by the state Supreme Court, the element of the law at question was cash bail, not bond forfeiture.

Guilamo also noted Bakana was apprehended within 30 days of the hearing date that he did not appear for, arguing the bond forfeiture should therefore be vacated.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve said the state law that is in effect in McLean County allows for bond forfeiture, and if a defendant does not abide by the conditions of bond, the bond should be forfeited, noting Bakana did not surrender but was apprehended.

“Statute requires that the defendant surrender to the court … and clearly that didn’t happen,” Horve said, adding that the court can order that money that was used for bond be put toward restitution after sentencing.

Horve said the purpose of the bond in this case was to ensure Bakana appeared, and he failed to appear for trial.

Costigan said he would take their arguments under advisement and issue a ruling at the time of sentencing.

Guilamo said he has filed a motion for a new trial that will be addressed at the next hearing, July 24.

If denied, the case will proceed directly to sentencing, Costigan said.

