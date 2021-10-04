Sentencing delayed for Bloomington man convicted of killing 3

BLOOMINGTON — The sentencing for a Bloomington man convicted in a 2018 triple murder was moved to next week after the defendant refused to reappear in court after a lengthy hearing Monday.

Sydney T. Mays Jr., 25, was found guilty in February of killing Nate Pena and Corey Jackson, both 22, and Juan Carlos Perez, 33, on June 18, 2018, at a Riley Drive apartment in Bloomington. Pena’s son, who was 4 years old at the time, was paralyzed in the shooting.

His sentencing had been scheduled for Monday, but before that hearing could proceed, Judge Casey Costigan conducted what is known in Illinois as a Krankel hearing — a procedure in which a defendant argues he had ineffective assistance of counsel during his case.

Mays made several claims against his trial counsel Michael Clancy, in regards to his performance in representing Mays during and leading up to his bench trial in January.

Costigan denied Mays’ claim saying they lacked the merit to appoint a new attorney on the defendant’s behalf. Clancy withdrew from the case in April.

Following the Krankel hearing, representing himself, Mays argued a motion for a new trial and a motion for reconsideration.

Costigan denied the motions stating he believed “the state proved this case beyond a reasonable doubt and I have not seen anything that convinces me otherwise.”

Mays asked that his right to be present during the sentencing hearing that would follow be waived.

After a recess, Costigan said the defendant was refusing to reappear in court, and “the court is not going to physically force him at this point to come into court for the sentencing hearing.”

Because the judge had not advised Mays of his rights regarding sentencing and absence from court and because Mays was representing himself, “the court would in essence be sentencing an empty table.”

A hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, wherein Mays will be informed of his rights on this matter; if Mays refused to appear, he will be admonished via video conference.

Costigan appointed a public defender to represent Mays for the purposes of sentencing. The sentencing hearing will be at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15.

If Mays refuses to appear for the sentencing, “he will have counsel that will be present and the court will likely go forward with sentencing at that time in abstentia. I understand that is an inconvenience for everybody … but the court is unwilling to sentence an empty table,” Costigan said.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

