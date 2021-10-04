Sentencing delayed for Bloomington man convicted of killing 3

BLOOMINGTON — The sentencing for a Bloomington man convicted in a 2018 triple murder was moved to next week after the defendant refused to reappear in court after a lengthy hearing Monday.
Sydney T. Mays Jr., 25, was found guilty in February of killing Nate Pena and Corey Jackson, both 22, and Juan Carlos Perez, 33, on June 18, 2018, at a Riley Drive apartment in Bloomington. Pena’s son, who was 4 years old at the time, was paralyzed in the shooting.
His sentencing had been scheduled for Monday, but before that hearing could proceed, Judge Casey Costigan conducted what is known in Illinois as a Krankel hearing — a procedure in which a defendant argues he had ineffective assistance of counsel during his case.
After a recess, Costigan said the defendant was refusing to reappear in court, and “the court is not going to physically force him at this point to come into court for the sentencing hearing.”
Because the judge had not advised Mays of his rights regarding sentencing and absence from court and because Mays was representing himself, “the court would in essence be sentencing an empty table.”
A hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, wherein Mays will be informed of his rights on this matter; if Mays refused to appear, he will be admonished via video conference.
Costigan appointed a public defender to represent Mays for the purposes of sentencing. The sentencing hearing will be at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15.
If Mays refuses to appear for the sentencing, “he will have counsel that will be present and the court will likely go forward with sentencing at that time in abstentia. I understand that is an inconvenience for everybody … but the court is unwilling to sentence an empty table,” Costigan said.
Sydney Mays Jr. of Bloomington arrives for his bench trial on Monday. Authorities accuse him of a 2018 triple murder.
Attorney Mike Clancy listens to a Department of Family Services case worker during a bench trial of Sydney Mays Jr. in Bloomington on Monday. Mays faces charges that he murdered Nate Pena, Corey Jackson and Juan Carlos Perez and injured Pena's minor son.
Sydney Mays Jr. of Bloomington, listens to charges filed against him at the Law and Justice Center Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. He faces charges that he murdered Nate Pena, Corey Jackson and Juan Carlos Perez and injured Pena's minor son, June 18, 2018.
Sydney Mays Jr. of Bloomington talks with a member of his legal team in the courtroom at the Law and Justice Center Monday as he faces charges that he murdered Nate Pena, Corey Jackson and Juan Carlos Perez and injured Pena's minor son June 18, 2018.
Chicago attorney Mike Clancy checks on records for the murder trial of his client, Sydney Mays Jr. of Bloomington, at the Law and Justice Center Monday. Mays faces charges that he murdered Nate Pena, Corey Jackson and Juan Carlos Perez and injured Pena's minor son June 18, 2018.
Judge Casey Costigan reads murder charges against Sydney Mays Jr. of Bloomington, in the courtroom at the Law and Justice Center Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Mays faces charges that he murdered Nate Pena, Corey Jackson and Juan Carlos Perez and injured Pena's minor son, June 18, 2018.
Photos: Sydney Mays Jr. goes on trial for June 2018 triple murder in Bloomington
Sydney Mays Jr. of Bloomington goes on trial for the murder of Nate Pena, Corey Jackson and Juan Carlos Perez and injury of Pena's minor son, June 18, 2018.
Eleventh Circuit Court Judge Casey Costigan on Wednesday found Sydney Mays Jr. guilty on nine counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.
Sydney Mays Jr., 24, of Bloomington faces murder charges in the killings of Nate Pena and Corey Jackson, both 22, and Juan Carlos Perez, 33. He is also facing charges of attempted murder of Pena’s 4-year-old son, who was paralyzed from the incident at a Riley Drive apartment in Bloomington.