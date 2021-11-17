Security cam captures Bloomington man breaking into house, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON – Weapons and attempted trespass charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.

Prosecutors said Andre D. Johnson, 51, tried to pry the lock of a door to a Bloomington residence in the 1200 block of North Lee Street with a knife. A security camera showed Johnson at the residence about 10 p.m. Nov. 8, authorities said.

Police officers identified him from the surveillance footage and Johnson was arrested Tuesday while in possession of a kitchen knife and metal knuckles.

Johnson is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one count of attempted criminal trespass to a residence.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $2,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 10.

