Second trial underway for ex-Bloomington piano instructor charged with child sex crimes

BLOOMINGTON — The second of potentially six bench trials for a former Bloomington piano teacher accused of sexual assault of a child started Monday with testimony from one of the six accusers.

Aaron M. Parlier, 41, of Mackinaw, was previously sentenced to 450 years in prison after a judge found him guilty last year of sexual assault and child pornography charges. The 38 felony sex charges were severed into separate trials for each victim.

He is charged in Monday’s trial with one count each of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13 years old (Class X felony) and child pornography (Class 2 felony), and 10 counts of criminal sexual assault of a minor (Class 1 felony).

Parlier is accused of committing the aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge from April 2015 to January 2018; the predatory criminal sexual assault charge from July 2009 to July 2010; and the criminal sexual assault charges from July 2010 to July 2013. He was arrested and charged in February 2018.

The accuser who testified Monday said that she took piano lessons with Parlier from when she was roughly 6 to 12 years old. She said Parlier became a family friend and was a “respected person in the community” because of his piano teaching and his assistance tuning pianos for local concert halls and schools. They remained in contact for a few years after her lessons until she was about 15, she said.

The relationship became inappropriate around age 8 or 9 when Parlier placed his hand down her shirt, the accuser said, and it continued to progress. Parlier engaged in sexual intercourse when the girl was about 11 years old, she said.

She said the sexual acts happened “more times than I could count,” and that they were recorded “because he recorded them or made me record them.”

She also testified that the sexual intercourse would occur at her home, in his car, in a back room of a piano store he worked at and at a Bloomington concert hall.

Authorities learned of the misconduct through a letter the girl wrote for a class in high school where she referenced having been sexually abused by her piano teacher, a prosecutor said.

“That report opened a floodgate,” McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds said, adding that it led to a search warrant for Parlier’s computer which contained child pornography videos that prosecutors say he created.

A December 2017 police interview with Parlier that was played in court revealed him telling authorities that he engaged in sexual acts with the girl around four to five times, but he did not tell police her age at the time.

Parlier described in the police interview the first sexual interaction with the girl, which occurred in his vehicle. He accused her of touching him inappropriately and it escalated, and he said to police, “To be fair, I didn’t put up too much of a protest.”

Prosecutors also noted a time that Parlier played piano with the girl naked in front of him.

The accuser testified Monday that Parlier bought her gifts, or “whatever I’d want,” including a pet, in exchange for not telling anyone about their sexual relationship. Parlier bought her an engagement ring when she was a freshman in high school, she said.

If convicted of the predatory criminal sexual assault charge, Parlier would be sentenced to natural life in prison. If he is not found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault but is convicted of any other charges, Parlier faces up to an additional 216 years in prison.

The bench trial was expected to conclude Monday after press time, but a ruling is expected later in the week.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.