Saybrook woman charged with stealing $14,000

BLOOMINGTON — A Saybrook woman was released from custody on theft charges.

Trisha L. Hanke, 36, is charged with theft of over $10,000 (Class 2 felony). Court documents indicate she knowingly took $14,000 belonging to Love's Travel Stop in LeRoy, where she was employed.

Trisha L. Hanke

Dec. 2, 2022

Assistant State's Attorney Mark Messman said in court that Hanke took the money over a period time from Nov. 5 to Nov. 26. She was later caught on video putting money in her pockets from a machine in the business, he said.

Hanke was released Friday on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning she does not need to post any money to be released. She was also ordered to have no contact with the business location.

Her arraignment was scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 30.

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

