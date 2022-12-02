Saybrook woman charged with stealing $14,000

BLOOMINGTON — A Saybrook woman was released from custody on theft charges.

Trisha L. Hanke, 36, is charged with theft of over $10,000 (Class 2 felony). Court documents indicate she knowingly took $14,000 belonging to Love's Travel Stop in LeRoy, where she was employed.

Assistant State's Attorney Mark Messman said in court that Hanke took the money over a period time from Nov. 5 to Nov. 26. She was later caught on video putting money in her pockets from a machine in the business, he said.

Hanke was released Friday on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning she does not need to post any money to be released. She was also ordered to have no contact with the business location.

Her arraignment was scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 30.