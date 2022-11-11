Saybrook man facing multiple drug, gun charges

BLOOMINGTON — A Saybrook man was charged in McLean County court Thursday with several counts of possession of a firearm by a felon as well as drug charges.
Derek Roesch, 26, was charged with the following:
- Two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, Class 2 felonies
- One count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon while on parole, Class 2 felony
- Two counts of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, Class 2 felonies
- One count of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon while on parole, Class 2 felony
- Unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (greater than 2,000 grams but less than 5,000 grams), a Class 1 felony
- Unlawful possession of cannabis (greater than 2,000 grams but less than 5,000 grams), a Class 2 felony
- Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, psilocybin less than 15 grams, a Class 4 felony
- Unlawful possession of methamphetamine, less than 5 grams, a Class 3 felony
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Roesch is being held in lieu of posting $25,035. He will appear in court next at 9 a.m. Dec. 2.
