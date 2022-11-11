 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Saybrook man facing multiple drug, gun charges

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Saybrook man was charged in McLean County court Thursday with several counts of possession of a firearm by a felon as well as drug charges. 

Derek Roesch

Derek Roesch

Derek Roesch, 26, was charged with the following: 

  • Two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, Class 2 felonies
  • One count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon while on parole, Class 2 felony
  • Two counts of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, Class 2 felonies
  • One count of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon while on parole, Class 2 felony
  • Unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (greater than 2,000 grams but less than 5,000 grams), a Class 1 felony
  • Unlawful possession of cannabis (greater than 2,000 grams but less than 5,000 grams), a Class 2 felony
  • Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, psilocybin less than 15 grams, a Class 4 felony
  • Unlawful possession of methamphetamine, less than 5 grams, a Class 3 felony
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Roesch is being held in lieu of posting $25,035. He will appear in court next at 9 a.m. Dec. 2. 

Police: Woman stabbed repeatedly in Bloomington; man in custody

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

What you missed this week in notable Central Illinois crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from The Pantagraph.

Police: Woman stabbed repeatedly in Bloomington; man in custody
Local Crime & Courts
alert top story

Police: Woman stabbed repeatedly in Bloomington; man in custody

  • Roger Miller
  • 0

A woman was stabbed multiple times late Thursday at a Bloomington apartment complex, and a man was in custody, police said.

Work halted at Obama Presidential Center after noose is found
Crime-and-courts
alert top story topical

Work halted at Obama Presidential Center after noose is found

  • A.D. QUIG and SHANZEH AHMAD Chicago Tribune
  • 0

Foundation officials are condemning a "shameless act of cowardice and hate" at the site of former President Barack Obama’s presidential center. 

Man gets 182 years in shooting that paralyzed boy in southern Illinois
Crime-and-courts
topical

Man gets 182 years in shooting that paralyzed boy in southern Illinois

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

A southern Illinois man was sentenced to 182 years for his role in a shooting outside a grocery store that wounded seven people, including a boy who was left paralyzed.

Bloomington man faces meth charges
Local Crime & Courts

Bloomington man faces meth charges

  • Kelsey Watznauer
  • 0

A Bloomington man faces methamphetamine charges.

Channahon man accused of having contraband in McLean County jail
Local Crime & Courts
top story

Channahon man accused of having contraband in McLean County jail

  • Kelsey Watznauer
  • 0

Prosecutors accuse the man of having a 7-inch piece of broken metal “to be used as a cutting tool or shiv” in the McLean County jail.

Pontiac Township assessor pleads guilty to theft
Local Crime & Courts
featured

Pontiac Township assessor pleads guilty to theft

  • Kelsey Watznauer
  • 0

A Livingston County township assessor pleaded guilty Monday to felony theft related to the operation of a trust.

Illinois man bitten by deputy K9; guns seized from home
Crime-and-courts
topical

Illinois man bitten by deputy K9; guns seized from home

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said relatives of the 49-year-old man reported that he had threatened to shoot them, and shoot anyone who attempted to remove him from his home. 

Bloomington man faces weapons charges
Local Crime & Courts

Bloomington man faces weapons charges

  • Mateusz Janik
  • 0

Semaj T. Collins, 32, is charged with being an armed habitual criminal (Class X felony) and two counts of unlawful possession of firearm by a felon (Class 2 felony).

Inspector General’s report finds widespread abuse, cover-ups at Illinois-run facility
Crime-and-courts
alert top story

Inspector General’s report finds widespread abuse, cover-ups at Illinois-run facility

  • MOLLY PARKER Lee Enterprises Midwest and BETH HUNDSDORFER Capitol News Illinois
  • 0

The newly released report from an Illinois Department of Health Services watchdog revealed a code of silence at the Choate mental health center where staff abused and neglected patients.

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bloomington man faces weapons charges

Bloomington man faces weapons charges

Semaj T. Collins, 32, is charged with being an armed habitual criminal (Class X felony) and two counts of unlawful possession of firearm by a felon (Class 2 felony).

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside the 'living hell' of Cambodia's scam operations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News