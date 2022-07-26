 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Rockford man arrested on sexual assault, child porn charges

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Rockford man, who also has a Bloomington address, was arrested on charges of sexual assault and child pornography that police say came after a lengthy investigation. 

Edin O. Portillo-Lopez, 37, is charged with 30 counts each of criminal sexual assault (Class 1 felonies) and child pornography (Class 2 felony).

Edin O. Portillo-Lopez

Portillo-Lopez

A warrant was issued July 20 after an investigation conducted by Bloomington Police Department's criminal investigation division, police said. The next day, July 21, Portillo-Lopez was arrested by the Rockford Police Department. 

He remains in custody at Winnebago County Jail in lieu of posting $100,000. 

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact BPD Detective Mass at (309) 434-2534 or cmaas@cityblm.org.

To submit a tip and remain anonymous, please contact the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit (CIAU) at (309) 434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Taiwan carries out evacuation drills over China threat