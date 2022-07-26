Rockford man arrested on sexual assault, child porn charges

BLOOMINGTON — A Rockford man, who also has a Bloomington address, was arrested on charges of sexual assault and child pornography that police say came after a lengthy investigation.

Edin O. Portillo-Lopez, 37, is charged with 30 counts each of criminal sexual assault (Class 1 felonies) and child pornography (Class 2 felony).

A warrant was issued July 20 after an investigation conducted by Bloomington Police Department's criminal investigation division, police said. The next day, July 21, Portillo-Lopez was arrested by the Rockford Police Department.

He remains in custody at Winnebago County Jail in lieu of posting $100,000.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact BPD Detective Mass at (309) 434-2534 or cmaas@cityblm.org.

To submit a tip and remain anonymous, please contact the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit (CIAU) at (309) 434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org.