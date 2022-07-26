 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story breaking

Robbery reported at Mid-Illini Credit Union in Bloomington

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A robbery was reported Monday at a Bloomington credit union.

Mid-Illini Credit Union, in a Facebook post, said the business experienced a robbery, but by 2:30 p.m., all staff members were safe and the drive-thru service had resumed service.

The lobby at 1811 Eastland Dr. in Bloomington was closed Monday afternoon and reopened Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, the credit union posted again saying a suspect had been arrested.

The Bloomington Police Department Public Affairs office could not immediately be reached and calls were not returned Tuesday afternoon. Further detail on the incident was not immediately available.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Taiwan carries out evacuation drills over China threat