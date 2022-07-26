Robbery reported at Mid-Illini Credit Union in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A robbery was reported Monday at a Bloomington credit union.

Mid-Illini Credit Union, in a Facebook post, said the business experienced a robbery, but by 2:30 p.m., all staff members were safe and the drive-thru service had resumed service.

The lobby at 1811 Eastland Dr. in Bloomington was closed Monday afternoon and reopened Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, the credit union posted again saying a suspect had been arrested.

The Bloomington Police Department Public Affairs office could not immediately be reached and calls were not returned Tuesday afternoon. Further detail on the incident was not immediately available.