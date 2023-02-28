A McLean County man has filed a federal lawsuit against Rivian Automotive, alleging that he experienced racial discrimination and harassment while working there.
Plaintiff Cornelius Richardson asked the court to order Rivian, the electric automaker with manufacturing operations in Normal, to pay unspecified damages and Richardson's legal fees. The lawsuit also seeks back pay with interest, though the complaint does not indicate when or how Richardson stopped working at the company.
A Rivian spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.
In the complaint, Richardson, who is Black, cited several remarks and incidents he said took place between February and July 2022. These included allegations that a co-worker called him a racial slur and that another co-worker placed a statue on his desk that showed a person in blackface, a term referring to the practice of wearing makeup to imitate the appearance of a Black person.
Top executives at Rivian Automotive ($RIVN@US) have left the company in recent months after a challenging period in which it missed its milestone for manufacturing 25,000 vehicles. Some of them were the EV maker’s longer-term employees, such as Randy Frank, vice president of body and interior engineering, and Steve Gawronski, the vice president in charge of parts and purchasing. Patrick Hunt, a senior director in the strategy team, left late last year, and Neil Sitron, the company’s general counsel, left in September. Rivian’s stock has fallen 79 percent since its initial public offering in November 2021.
Richardson said in the lawsuit that he reported the situation to his manager and human resources, and alleged that a human resources manager told him to ignore the offensive comments.
"No employee should be harassed or discriminated against on the basis of their race, color, or other protected class. Mr. Richardson deserved equality," said Richardson's lawyer Alexander Taylor, attorney at Atlas Consumer Law, in an email. "We will continue to fight for Mr. Richardson and other employees that share similar stories."
Read the lawsuit:
