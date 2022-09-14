 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Residential burglary charge pending after Towanda break-in

BLOOMINGTON — A residential burglary charge is pending against a man in McLean County court.

Calvin Green, who is homeless according to court documents, is charged with residential burglary, accused of breaking into a Towanda home with the intent to commit a theft.

Bloomington man charged with arson in connection to apartment fire

Green, 56, is being held in lieu of posting $20,035. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 7.

Calvin Green

Green

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

