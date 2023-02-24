PEORIA — Reditus Laboratories CEO Aaron Rossi has new bond conditions for the second time in the federal case charging him with
tax and mail fraud.
Rossi admitted to violating the conditions of his pretrial release when methamphetamine was found in his system last year. His attorneys and the prosecutors
agreed evidence could be presented that meets the burden of proof that he violated the conditions of his bond through drug use.
In a hearing Thursday, Judge Sara Darrow issued a second modified order setting the conditions of his release, according to court records.
The conditions now include GPS monitoring and a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. at the discretion of the federal probation office.
The judge had previously modified the order in October
after marijuana metabolites were found in his system. At that time she ruled that he be prohibited from using CBD products.
According to court records, Darrow also addressed a motion to enforce a protective order that was filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. The motion asked the judge to require Rossi to provide details related to a breach in a protective order that has been in effect since April 2022.
According to the prosecutors, discovery documents had been used outside the bounds of the protective order and were filed in
an unrelated civil litigation involving Rossi in state court.
Rossi and his attorneys have until March 14 to respond to the motion, and the prosecution has until March 21 to reply.
Rossi had been scheduled to go to trial in this case next month, but that trial date was vacated at his request Thursday.
A new trial date will be set at the pretrial conference scheduled for March 23.
Today in history: Feb. 24
1868: Andrew Johnson
In 1868, the U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Andrew Johnson by a vote of 126-47 following his attempted dismissal of Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton; Johnson was later acquitted by the Senate.
HOGP
1981: Jean Harris
In 1981, a jury in White Plains, New York, found Jean Harris guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of “Scarsdale Diet” author Dr. Herman Tarnower.
Ron Frehm
1988: Rev. Jerry Falwell
In 1988, in a ruling that expanded legal protections for parody and satire, the Supreme Court unanimously overturned a $150,000 award that the Rev. Jerry Falwell had won against Hustler magazine and its publisher, Larry Flynt.
Marty Lederhandler
1989: Emperor Hirohito
In 1989, a state funeral was held in Japan for Emperor Hirohito, who had died the month before at age 87.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1993: Brian Mulroney
In 1993, Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney (muhl-ROO’-nee) resigned after more than eight years in office.
Anonymous
2002: Salt Lake City Olympics
In 2002, the Salt Lake City Olympics came to a close, the same day Canada won its first hockey gold in 50 years (the U.S. won silver) and three cross-country skiers were thrown out of the games for using a performance-enhancing drug.
Doug Mills
2008: Raul Castro
In 2008, Cuba’s parliament named Raul Castro president, ending nearly 50 years of rule by his brother Fidel.
STR
2011: Discovery
In 2011, Discovery, the world’s most traveled spaceship, thundered into orbit for the final time, heading toward the International Space Station on a journey marking the beginning of the end of the shuttle era.
Chris O'Meara
2012: Jan Berenstain
Jan Berenstain, 88, who with her husband, Stan, wrote and illustrated the Berenstain Bears books, died in Solebury Township, Pennsylvania.
Mel Evans
2015: George Zimmerman
In 2015, the Justice Department announced that George Zimmerman, the former neighborhood watch volunteer who fatally shot Trayvon Martin in a 2012 confrontation, would not face federal charges.
Joe Burbank
2020: Harvey Weinstein
In 2020, former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted in New York on charges of rape and sexual assault involving two women.
Seth Wenig
2021: Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and two of the singer’s French bulldogs were stolen in Hollywood during what police described as an armed robbery; the singer offered a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs.
Damian Dovarganes
2022: Russia Ukraine War
In 2022, Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launching airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions. Ukraine’s government pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee the violence. World leaders condemned the attack and many promised sanctions.
Libkos
