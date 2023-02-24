PEORIA — Reditus Laboratories CEO Aaron Rossi has new bond conditions for the second time in the federal case charging him with tax and mail fraud.

Rossi admitted to violating the conditions of his pretrial release when methamphetamine was found in his system last year. His attorneys and the prosecutors agreed evidence could be presented that meets the burden of proof that he violated the conditions of his bond through drug use.

In a hearing Thursday, Judge Sara Darrow issued a second modified order setting the conditions of his release, according to court records.

The conditions now include GPS monitoring and a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. at the discretion of the federal probation office.

The judge had previously modified the order in October after marijuana metabolites were found in his system. At that time she ruled that he be prohibited from using CBD products.

According to court records, Darrow also addressed a motion to enforce a protective order that was filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. The motion asked the judge to require Rossi to provide details related to a breach in a protective order that has been in effect since April 2022.

According to the prosecutors, discovery documents had been used outside the bounds of the protective order and were filed in an unrelated civil litigation involving Rossi in state court.

Rossi and his attorneys have until March 14 to respond to the motion, and the prosecution has until March 21 to reply.

Rossi had been scheduled to go to trial in this case next month, but that trial date was vacated at his request Thursday.

A new trial date will be set at the pretrial conference scheduled for March 23.

