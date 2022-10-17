Reditus CEO released with new bond conditions in federal tax fraud case

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Reditus Laboratories CEO Aaron Rossi was released from custody Monday with new court orders prohibiting him from using CBD products.

Rossi was arrested Friday morning and held in the Knox County Jail over the weekend after federal prosecutors alleged he violated the conditions of his pretrial release, court documents indicate.

Chief Judge Sara Darrow ruled Monday that Rossi’s bond conditions be modified prohibiting him from using, possessing or obtaining “any CBD products in any form,” according to the court order.

Rossi’s attorneys filed a motion before the hearing Monday, asking the court to deny the U.S. Attorney’s Office petition to revoke his pretrial release, quash the arrest warrant issued Oct. 12 and order his release.

The petition “is based on materially false and incomplete information that was erroneously filed with the Court,” and the warrant was “based on the Petition’s same false information,” his attorneys wrote in the motion.

Darrow denied the petition before modifying the conditions of bond. The contents of the petition for revocation of pretrial release remained sealed, as of Monday afternoon, Clerk’s Office personnel told The Pantagraph.

Rossi is awaiting trial on federal charges of tax fraud and mail fraud. He has been accused of filing false tax returns in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and of using funds from his former employer, Central Illinois Orthopedic Surgery, for personal deliveries.

The court initially set the conditions of his release in April, which include that he “must not violate federal, state, or local law while on release.”

In a motion seeking his release late Friday, Rossi's attorneys cited President Joe Biden's Oct. 6 announcement of a pardon for thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana.

"It is entirely unclear if — in the aftermath of the President's marijuana pardon that was issued last week — there is any lawful authority for the United States ... to lawfully hold any defendant on marijuana usage charges — let alone, as the Government wrongly seeks to do here, for a period of three nights and three days," the attorneys wrote.

Rossi previously told an officer during a pretrial services interview that he took edibles containing THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana, as a medically directed sleep aid, according to the petition. Additionally, he had provided a letter from his doctor in May.

A Sept. 7 drug test allegedly revealed the presence of marijuana metabolites in Rossi's system, according to the petition.

Previous conditions for release did not address CBD, which is a cannabidiol and is a compound derived from hemp and cannabis that does not cause a high. It is often sold as a dietary supplement, including as a sleep aid.

Available court documents do not indicate whether Rossi’s reported cannabis use was related to CBD products. CBD is legal at the federal level, but some CBD products contain THC which remains prohibited by federal law.

Darrow ruled the motion for his release that filed Friday was moot when Rossi appeared in court Monday — roughly 71½ hours after his arrest.

In addition to the federal charges, Rossi is also involved in a civil lawsuit brought against him in Tazewell County by his former business partner, James Davie. That case accuses Rossi of using company money for personal expenses. Reditus has been placed in receivership by the Tazewell County judge.

Rossi's legal team and a spokeswoman did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.