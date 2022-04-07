Reditus CEO Aaron Rossi pleads not guilty to tax fraud charges

PEORIA — Aaron J. Rossi, CEO of Reditus Laboratories, denied tax fraud charges Thursday in federal court.

He appeared alongside his attorney, Nancy DePodesta, for a brief arraignment on three counts of making and filing a false tax return. Rossi and his attorney declined to comment after the hearing at the U.S. Central District of Illinois courthouse in Peoria.

Federal prosecutors filed an indictment March 15 charging Rossi, 39, with underrepresenting his income in 2015, 2016 and 2017 to the Internal Revenue Service.

The indictment does not list the source of income and it does not tie him to Reditus Labs or any other company he owns or is involved with.

Rossi nodded a few times as Judge Jonathan Hawley ordered him to report to probation, to surrender his passport and not travel outside the U.S. Central District Court of Illinois boundaries, to not obtain any loans or credit lines, and other bond conditions.

A next court date is set for May 17 for a pre-trial conference in Davenport, Iowa.

U.S. Central District of Illinois Chief Judge Sara Darrow, who is based in Rock Island, was assigned the case. The federal courthouse in Rock Island is undergoing construction and hearings are temporarily being held at the Davenport federal courthouse.

Rossi, of Bloomington, opened Reditus Labs in 2019 with business partner Dr. James Davie. The Pekin-based lab opened in June 2019 with anatomic pathology and histology, which studies the microscopic structures of tissues.

Reditus added PCR testing for infectious disease in December 2019, and the company arose as a leader in COVID-19 testing across Central Illinois and other portions of the state. The company received more than $220 million in multiple state contracts to provide COVID testing.

Rossi also is the CEO of Pekin-based PAL Health Technologies and founder of the recently-opened printing and marketing business AJR Brands in Pekin.

His arraignment Thursday came amid a pending civil lawsuit in Tazewell County court filed by Davie in May 2021. That lawsuit accuses Rossi of using Reditus money for personal and family use, and attempting to push Davie out of the business without paying him his share.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.