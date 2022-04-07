Reditus CEO Aaron Rossi pleads not guilty to tax fraud charges

PEORIA — Aaron J. Rossi, CEO of Reditus Laboratories, denied tax fraud charges Thursday in federal court.
He appeared alongside his attorney, Nancy DePodesta, for a brief arraignment on three counts of making and filing a false tax return. Rossi and his attorney declined to comment after the hearing at the U.S. Central District of Illinois courthouse in Peoria.
The indictment does not list the source of income and it does not tie him to Reditus Labs or any other company he owns or is involved with.
Rossi nodded a few times as Judge Jonathan Hawley ordered him to report to probation, to surrender his passport and not travel outside the U.S. Central District Court of Illinois boundaries, to not obtain any loans or credit lines, and other bond conditions.
A next court date is set for May 17 for a pre-trial conference in Davenport, Iowa.
U.S. Central District of Illinois Chief Judge Sara Darrow, who is based in Rock Island, was assigned the case. The federal courthouse in Rock Island is undergoing construction and hearings are temporarily being held at the Davenport federal courthouse.
Rossi, of Bloomington, opened Reditus Labs in 2019 with business partner Dr. James Davie. The Pekin-based lab opened in June 2019 with anatomic pathology and histology, which studies the microscopic structures of tissues.
Reditus added PCR testing for infectious disease in December 2019, and the company arose as a leader in COVID-19 testing across Central Illinois and other portions of the state. The company received more than $220 million in multiple state contracts to provide COVID testing.
Rossi also is the CEO of Pekin-based PAL Health Technologies and founder of the recently-opened printing and marketing business AJR Brands in Pekin.
His arraignment Thursday came amid a pending civil lawsuit in Tazewell County court filed by Davie in May 2021. That lawsuit accuses Rossi of using Reditus money for personal and family use, and attempting to push Davie out of the business without paying him his share.
“Judge Jackson made history today as one of the most qualified and impressive individuals ever confirmed to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. Her extensive background and wealth of experience, including her time as a federal public defender, will help inform her work and provide her an important perspective that has been ignored for far too long in this country.
“With impressive grace and resilience in the face of profound and offensive mischaracterizations of her record over the last few weeks, she proved she has exactly the kind of temperament our nation deserves.
“I wish her well as she ascends to the highest court in the nation, on a strong bipartisan vote, and am proud of what she's already accomplished.”
"The U.S. Senate just made long-overdue history and confirmed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first African American woman on the nation’s highest court. Congratulations to Justice Jackson on a historic achievement that follows a lifetime of public service."
"I am filled with joy upon today’s history-making Senate confirmation of the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Justice of the United States Supreme Court.
"In addition to her superb qualifications, legal knowledge, and judicial temperament, Justice Brown Jackson will stand as a symbol of hope and progress. She represents what is possible when we dedicate ourselves to equal justice under the law for all.
"As I sit with the enormity of Justice Brown Jackson’s appointment to the Supreme Court, I am grateful to have witnessed her rise, and I look forward to seeing the impact she will make in her role. Today, my youngest daughter and little Black girls throughout the nation will know they, too, can aspire to serve on the highest court of the land."
