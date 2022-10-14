Reditus CEO Aaron Rossi jailed over marijuana use as he awaits federal trial, court documents say

Reditus Laboratories CEO Aaron Rossi is set to appear in court Monday morning on charges that he violated the terms of his pretrial release by using marijuana, according to court documents.
Rossi was arrested Friday morning and held in the Knox County Jail, according to a petition his attorneys filed Friday night. They argued that he should not be jailed over the weekend and asked for the court appearance to be moved up.
(What exactly were the terms of Rossi's release? Click here for the court order.)
He
opened Reditus in June 2019, adding infectious disease testing in December 2019. The Pekin-based company went on to collect more than $220 million in state contracts to administer COVID-19 tests.
In seeking his release, Rossi's attorneys also cited President Joe Biden's Oct. 6 announcement of a pardon for thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana.
"It is entirely unclear if — in the aftermath of the President's marijuana pardon that was issued last week — there is
any lawful authority for the United States ... to lawfully hold any defendant on marijuana usage charges — let alone, as the Government wrongly seeks to do here, for a period of three nights and three days," the attorneys wrote.
Rossi previously told an officer during a pretrial services interview that he took marijuana edibles as a medically directed sleep aid, according to the petition. Additionally, he had provided a letter from his doctor in May.
A Sept. 7 drug test allegedly revealed the presence of marijuana in Rossi's system, according to the petition.
A warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday. Rossi's attorneys said he was willing to cooperate with authorities, but he and his counsel were not given the chance or informed about the warrant.
"The context of the arrest, unannounced without an opportunity to voluntarily surrender, was unjustified and unreasonable," they wrote.
His initial court appearance was first scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday and then moved up to 9 a.m., roughly 71½ hours after his arrest.
In addition to the federal charges, Rossi is also involved in civil lawsuit brought against him in Tazewell County by his business partner, James Davie. That case accuses Rossi of using company money for personal expenses. Reditus
has been placed in receivership by the Tazewell County judge.
Rossi's legal team could not immediately be reached for comment Friday night.
Today’s top pics: Red Carpet Human Rights Film Festival and more
Fans reach for Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez's two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning in Game 2 of an American League Division Series baseball game in Houston, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Kevin M. Cox
Houston Astros pitcher Hector Neris reacts after the third out against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning in Game 2 of an American League Division Series baseball game in Houston, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning inning in Game 2 of an American League Division Series baseball game in Houston, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
People walk inside Bank station, outside the Bank of England in the financial district of the city of London, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. A senior member of the U.K. government on Thursday rejected suggestions that Prime Minister Liz Truss should step down after lawmakers from her own party criticized Truss for economic policies that have sparked turmoil on financial markets. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
From left, former Washington Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone, Washington Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, U.S. Capitol Police Officer Aquilino Gonell, and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, watch as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Members of the committee from left, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel member, Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.,Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., arrive as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
Venezuela migrants rest on a hammock for the night as they wait for a boat to take them to Acandi, from in Necocli, Colombia, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. The U.S. announced on Oct. 12, that Venezuelans who walk or swim across the border will be immediately returned to Mexico without rights to seek asylum. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Fernando Vergara
Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart waits to warmup before an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
France's Sebastien Vigier, bottom left, and Netherland's Jeffrey Hoogland, fall during the Men's Keirin race, at the National Velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, France, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
Great Britain's riders compete to win the Men's Team Pursuit final, at the National Velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, France, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
Palestinians attend the opening ceremony for the Sixth annual Red Carpet Human Rights Film Festival in Gaza City, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Fatima Shbair
Braga's Nuno Sequeira, right, is chased by Union SG's Lazare Amani during the Europa League Group D soccer match between St. Gilloise and Braga at the Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven, Belgium, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Newly elected President of the Italian Senate Ignazio La Russa presents Holocaust survivor and senator Liliana Segre with a bouquet after she chaired the Italian Senate opening session of the new parliament where La Russa was elected, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Italy voted on Sept. 25 to elect a new parliament. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
Forza Italia's president Silvio Berlusconi takes his seat in the Italian Senate on the opening session of the new parliament, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Italy voted on Sept. 25 to elect a new parliament. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers, right, celebrates his goal past Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Kyusung Gong
A Ukrainian territorial defence deminer takes Russian ammunition left behind as his team clears mines near Grakove village, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Ukrainian territorial defence deminers walk past a body of a local man who was killed after an explosion of a Russian mine near Grakove village, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz appears surprised as he is seated at the defense table for the verdict in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 massacre of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. That sentence comes after the jury announced Thursday that it could not unanimously agree that Cruz should be executed. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Amy Beth Bennett
Gena Hoyer awaits the verdict in the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Hoyer's son, Luke, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz, who plead guilty to 17 counts of premeditated murder in the 2018 shootings, is the most lethal mass shooter to stand trial in the U.S. He was previously sentenced to 17 consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for 17 additional counts of attempted murder for the students he injured that day. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Amy Beth Bennett
Partizan's Queensy Menig, left, duels for the ball with Cologne's Kristian Pedersen during the Europa Conference League, Group D soccer match between Partizan and FC Cologne, at the Partizan stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic
Real Sociedad players celebrate after scoring a third goal during Europa League group E soccer match between Real Sociedad and Sheriff Tiraspol in Pamplona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Alvaro Barrientos
Residents wearing face masks wait in line as a man get his routine COVID-19 throat swab at a coronavirus testing site setup along a pedestrian walkway in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong
A man gets his routine COVID-19 throat swab at a coronavirus testing site outside a shopping mall in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong
A vendor wearing a face mask takes a nap inside a newsstand selling newspapers in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.