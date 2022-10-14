Reditus CEO Aaron Rossi jailed over marijuana use as he awaits federal trial, court documents say

Reditus Laboratories CEO Aaron Rossi is set to appear in court Monday morning on charges that he violated the terms of his pretrial release by using marijuana, according to court documents.

Rossi was arrested Friday morning and held in the Knox County Jail, according to a petition his attorneys filed Friday night. They argued that he should not be jailed over the weekend and asked for the court appearance to be moved up.

(What exactly were the terms of Rossi's release? Click here for the court order.)

He opened Reditus in June 2019, adding infectious disease testing in December 2019. The Pekin-based company went on to collect more than $220 million in state contracts to administer COVID-19 tests.

In seeking his release, Rossi's attorneys also cited President Joe Biden's Oct. 6 announcement of a pardon for thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana.

"It is entirely unclear if — in the aftermath of the President's marijuana pardon that was issued last week — there is any lawful authority for the United States ... to lawfully hold any defendant on marijuana usage charges — let alone, as the Government wrongly seeks to do here, for a period of three nights and three days," the attorneys wrote.

Rossi previously told an officer during a pretrial services interview that he took marijuana edibles as a medically directed sleep aid, according to the petition. Additionally, he had provided a letter from his doctor in May.

A Sept. 7 drug test allegedly revealed the presence of marijuana in Rossi's system, according to the petition.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday. Rossi's attorneys said he was willing to cooperate with authorities, but he and his counsel were not given the chance or informed about the warrant.

"The context of the arrest, unannounced without an opportunity to voluntarily surrender, was unjustified and unreasonable," they wrote.

His initial court appearance was first scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday and then moved up to 9 a.m., roughly 71½ hours after his arrest.

In addition to the federal charges, Rossi is also involved in civil lawsuit brought against him in Tazewell County by his business partner, James Davie. That case accuses Rossi of using company money for personal expenses. Reditus has been placed in receivership by the Tazewell County judge.

Rossi's legal team could not immediately be reached for comment Friday night.