Receiver appointed to handle Reditus assets amid lawsuit

PEKIN — An agreement was reached Thursday in a lawsuit against Reditus Laboratories and its CEO Aaron Rossi to appoint a receiver to oversee the company’s financial assets.

The agreement followed about an hour of backroom negotiations between the roughly dozen lawyers in the case representing various parties.

“The court is pleased to report for the attorneys that an independent person has been appointed for Reditus Laboratories LLC and that the parties are all working together to preserve the Reditus Laboratories LCC business and workforce in Central Illinois,” Tazewell County Judge Chris Doscotch said while reading the order.

The lawsuit, filed in Tazewell County in early 2021 by Rossi’s business partner, Dr. James Davie, accuses Rossi of funding his own lavish lifestyle with company money.

Many of the lawsuit’s court filings are not visible to the public under a protective order agreed to last year.

Davie’s lawyers, who include Scott Lucas and Peter Lubin, have previously requested to lift the protective order, which they say would reveal Reditus’ financial records.

Reditus Labs had amassed more than $220 million in state funding to provide COVID testing.

The Pekin-based company opened in June 2019 and added PCR testing for infectious disease in December 2019. It employs more than 300 workers.

Don Craven, an attorney representing The Pantagraph and other Central Illinois media outlets, also has filed a motion to intervene in the case with a request to lift the protective order.

Craven argued that the protective order is too broad and that the case holds public interest because of the alleged misuse of taxpayer money.

Three attorneys said Thursday they will object to the media’s motion to intervene: William Kelly, representing Rossi; Robert Varney, representing Reditus; and David Lubben, representing PAL Health Technologies, another Pekin-based company of which Rossi is CEO.

A May 2 hearing is scheduled to hear the objections to Craven’s motion to intervene on behalf of the media organizations. A case management conference hearing is set for May 6.

In an unrelated case, Rossi, 39, is charged with federal tax fraud for underreporting his income from 2015 through 2017.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.