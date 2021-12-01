Read the documents: Former ISU coach sues Lyons and Spack

NORMAL — An ex-Illinois State University football offensive coordinator is suing the head football coach and former athletic director, saying in the court filing that his First Amendment rights were violated when he was terminated last year.

Attorneys for Kurt Beathard filed the complaint against coach Brock Spack and former AD Larry Lyons Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for Central Illinois.

The complaint said Beathard was terminated Sept. 2, 2020, after removing a Black Lives Matter poster from his office door in late August and replacing it with one he made that said “All Lives Matter to Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

At the time, Spack and Lyons refused to comment on the circumstances of Beathard’s departure.

ISU Athletics declined to comment Wednesday, with spokesperson Mike Williams saying the department does not comment on ongoing litigation. Beathard’s primary attorney, Doug Churdar of Greenville, South Carolina, also declined to comment further beyond a press release he sent.

At the time of Beathard's termination, ISU and the country were seeing increased awareness of police violence against Black people following the murder of George Floyd. In late August, Lyons used the phrase “All Redbird Lives Matter” during a video conference with student-athletes. It led some student-athletes to boycott team meetings, workouts and practices, and an “Athletics March for Black Voices” was held in early September.

Lyons apologized for the comments and expressed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The athletics department also released a plan to increase diversity in its administration.

Lyons retired in early October 2020 and was replaced by Kyle Brennan in late December.

In this week's press release and complaint, Beathard said he believes the statement “Black lives matter” but does not support the Black Lives Matter organization, which he describes as being founded by Marxists.

The complaint said Spack terminated Beathard because Spack wanted a different direction for the offensive line.

The complaint said this was a pretext to fire Beathard for not following the department in regards to Black Lives Matter. The complaint said Beathard was reassigned to a "bogus and made-up position," though it does not specify what that position was, until his contract ended in December. Beathard remained in that position until the end of his contract.

ISU is not named as a defendant on the complaint, but Lyons and Spack are both named as individuals and in their roles at the university.

The complaint argues that Beathard had a right to express himself as an employee at a public university. In the press release sent to The Pantagraph, Churdar said the concern is over ISU, as a government entity, controlling speech.

No hearings have been set in the case, nor have the defendants filed an answer to the complaint, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Churdar is also representing former University of Tennessee - Chattanooga offensive line coach Chris Malone in his federal lawsuit alleging he was terminated in violation of his First Amendment rights after he made a tweet addressed to Georgia gubernatorial candidate and Democratic organizer Stacey Abrams during the November 2020 election.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

