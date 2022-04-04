 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rantoul man charged with possessing ounce of meth

BLOOMINGTON — A Rantoul man was released from McLean County custody Saturday on drug charges.

Laycell D. Wright, 32, is charged with unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine (Class 1 felony). He also is charged with unlawful possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis (Class 4 felony) and 30-100 grams of cannabis (Class A misdemeanor).

Laycell D. Wright

Wright 

Police observed Laycell’s vehicle stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 39 Saturday and parked behind his vehicle to determine if he needed assistance, an arrest statement said.

While a compartment inside his vehicle was opened to obtain proof of insurance, police noticed a plastic bag containing white pills and the odor of cannabis, police said.

Police located about 26 grams, or nearly 1 ounce, of methamphetamine and about 115 grams, or nearly 8 ounces, of cannabis, authorities said.

Wright was released from jail on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 22.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

