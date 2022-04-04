Rantoul man charged with possessing ounce of meth

BLOOMINGTON — A Rantoul man was released from McLean County custody Saturday on drug charges.

Laycell D. Wright, 32, is charged with unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine (Class 1 felony). He also is charged with unlawful possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis (Class 4 felony) and 30-100 grams of cannabis (Class A misdemeanor).

Police observed Laycell’s vehicle stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 39 Saturday and parked behind his vehicle to determine if he needed assistance, an arrest statement said.

While a compartment inside his vehicle was opened to obtain proof of insurance, police noticed a plastic bag containing white pills and the odor of cannabis, police said.

Police located about 26 grams, or nearly 1 ounce, of methamphetamine and about 115 grams, or nearly 8 ounces, of cannabis, authorities said.

Wright was released from jail on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 22.

