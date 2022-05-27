Racist texts among accusations against Aaron Rossi in latest court filing

PEKIN — A new court filing this week revealed new allegations about Reditus Laboratories CEO Aaron Rossi’s response to his tax fraud indictment and legal battle with a former business partner, as well as detailed testimony from his half-brother.

The filing reads that racist text messages allegedly sent between Rossi and his ex-business partner at PAL Health Technologies, Dr. Gerald Paul, were a reason for buying out Paul from the business for an unspecified million dollar amount. Rossi's buyout of Paul in May 2021 came two months after Paul sued Rossi for allegedly misusing PAL Health's assets.

Tuesday’s filing came in a lawsuit brought last year by Rossi’s former business partner, Dr. James Davie, against Rossi and Reditus Laboratories. Davie is accusing Rossi of “pillaging” the company and using Reditus money to fund his personal lifestyle.

In court filings, Davie contends that he is the majority owner of Reditus, owning 55% of the company, while he said Rossi has 44% interest.

Natalie Bauer Luce, a spokesperson for Rossi, characterized the filings this week as "desperate claims."

"These are desperate claims, written and timed to continue to try this case in the media. We look forward to having our day in court, and we question what ownership, if any, Dr. Davie has in Reditus," Luce said in a statement to The Pantagraph.

In response, Davie’s attorneys said Rossi had no basis to question Davie's ownership. They said Rossi had referred to Davie as an owner in court filings related to a separate case and in text messages to his half-brother, and that he had also issued federal tax documents to Davie that are only issued to owners.

"Rossi cannot have it both ways," Davie's attorneys said. "He cannot tell the federal government and the courts that Davie is an owner and then instruct his spokesperson to question Davie’s ownership."

Reditus opened in June 2019 and added PCR testing for infectious disease in December 2019. It employs more than 300 workers. The Pekin-based company collected more than $220 million in state contracts to administer COVID-19 tests.

The roughly dozen lawyers representing interested parties in the case agreed last month to appoint a receiver to oversee Reditus’ financial assets, removing Rossi’s control over its funds.

Family allegations

Many of the explosive allegations in the most recent court filing came from an April 30 sworn declaration and affidavit with Rodney Bare, Rossi's half-brother. He had worked as a business consultant with Rossi and Paul to form Pekin-based PAL Health Technologies in 2017.

The sworn statement was included as an exhibit with the most recent court filing.

“The significance of Rod Bare’s testimony is that it supports our motion for summary judgment that Davie is the majority (owner) of Reditus," said Peter Lubin, an attorney for Davie, on Friday.

The court documents accuse Rossi of using embezzled money from PAL Health to jumpstart Reditus.

More than $60,000 was transferred from PAL Health to Reditus in March 2020 and another “substantial” amount of money was transferred in April 2020 — the same month Reditus began its COVID-19 testing program — which left PAL Health with about a negative $88,600 balance, court documents said.

Rossi bought out Bare's interests in PAL Health in March 2021. He used Reditus funds to pay for Paul's buyout of PAL Health two months later, court documents said.

“One reason Rossi paid millions of dollars to settle Dr. Paul’s claims (of mishandling PAL Health money) was to conceal horrible text messages he had written that were littered with the ‘N-word’ and other racist, sexist or body shaming remarks,” Davie’s lawyers wrote.

Rossi told Bare that an attorney advised him to settle with Paul “because the case is so strong,” and because there were embarrassing texts between Rossi and Paul that could cause Reditus to lose its state COVID testing contracts, Bare said during the interview with Lubin.

Bare, who shares the same mother with Rossi, also revealed background and additional details of Rossi’s life, including a comment that Rossi’s alleged embezzlement habits started around age 15 with stealing from his mother’s bank account.

“There was a long-running issue of him using that (their mother’s ATM) to tap into her account and withdraw cash for himself, and unbeknownst to her, and that created issues with her budget. You know, there wasn’t much margin for error in her bucket,” Bare said in the interview with Lubin.

Bare estimated Rossi withdrew about $100 to $300 at a time from their mother’s bank account “at least a dozen times” when he was 15 to 17 years old, totaling around $6,000.

Bare is 13 years older than Rossi and said he had taken on a role of Rossi’s older, “hard-nosed brother applying some tough love.”

It’s the first time that a member of Rossi’s family has publicly spoken out against him.

The court filing said Rossi pulled out of an agreement with Bare to pay their mother $500 after she had loaned the money to Rossi to finish medical school.

“He calls his own mother a ‘whore’ for asking him to pay back the loan,” Davie’s lawyers wrote, saying Rossi had made the statements to Davie and another former business partner, Dr. Malcolm Herzog.

Rossi also faces tax fraud charges in federal court. He is due back in court for that case Aug. 23 for a pre-trial hearing.

Text messages dated May 10 between Rossi and Bare show Rossi “believes his money will keep him out of jail on the federal income tax charges he faces because he has hired” 17 attorneys, Davie’s lawyers wrote in one filing.

“He bragged to his brother and anyone else he could convince to listen that he has a ‘target’ on his back because he is so rich and successful,” court documents said. “He claims to be a victim of publicity seeking federal prosecutors out to make a name for themselves in bringing him down. He has even hired a media and crisis management team to try to intimidate the media and peddle his lies.”

Central Illinois Orthopedics Surgery

Before starting PAL Health and Reditus, Rossi worked at Central Illinois Orthopedics Surgery, owned by Dr. Larry Nord and Dr. Brett Keller, from 2011 to 2018.

An exhibit within Tuesday’s court filing shows an Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation complaint filed in March aiming to strip his surgical assistant license.

The IDFPR complaint accuses Rossi of willfully writing false prescriptions for opioids and amphetamines while employed at CIOS.

It states that Rossi illegally prescribed 400 opioid pills and 240 amphetamine pills between May and December 2017.

IDFPR also accused Rossi of using CIOS’ bank account to spend about $133,000 for various purposes ranging from payments to a custom home theater company, a John Deere dealership, a soccer academy and a hearing clinic, among other payments.

Former employees of CIOS whom Rossi supervised also have accused Rossi of having a sexual relationship with an employee, who was in treatment for drug addiction, to help with embezzlement, according to the documents.

“Rossi allegedly gave this particular mistress opioids in return for helping him steal money from Dr. Nord and Dr. Keller,” Davie’s lawyers wrote. “Rossi also had Reditus Labs pay for a monthly subscription for his membership in a cheater’s website apparently used to procure other mistresses.”

