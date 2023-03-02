NORMAL — For the second time in a week, a federal lawsuit has been filed alleging racial discrimination at Rivian's Normal manufacturing operations.
Plaintiff Justin Walls is also suing Arrow Talent Management, a staffing agency through which he was hired by Rivian, according to the complaint filed Wednesday. Walls is seeking an unspecified amount of damages, back pay and coverage of his legal fees.
A Rivian spokesman declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.
An Arrow spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Test drive of an R1T under the guidance of special vehicle engineer and co-pilot, Lilly Macaruso.
In the lawsuit, Walls, who is Black, alleged that his supervisor used a racial slur and cursed at him after a tool broke. He said the supervisor also threw a tool at him after he had asked for help locating it.
Walls said a female co-worker confronted the supervisor about his behavior, and the supervisor responded by "screaming profanity as he violently moved toward" the two. Walls reported the behavior to his representative at Arrow and was subsequently told that Rivian had terminated his employment, according to the complaint.
Walls alleged that he was subjected to racial discrimination and a hostile work environment, as well as retaliation because his employment ended after he reported the supervisor's behavior.
Alexander J. Taylor of Sulaiman Law Group Ltd. said no employee should be harassed or discriminated against on the basis of their race, color, or other protected class.
"Racial discrimination or harassment in any form will not be tolerated and we will pursue," Taylor said.
The filing comes two days after
another employee, Cornelius Richardson, alleged discrimination that also included the use of a racial slur. Both men are represented by Taylor. READ THE LAWSUIT:
