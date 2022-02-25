Prosecutors: Man with 2 pounds of cannabis pushed BPD informant into basement

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is accused of pushing a confidential police informant down his stairs and not letting him leave amid a controlled buy transaction for cannabis.

Thomas E. Dolan, 22, is charged with unlawful possession of between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, unlawful cannabis possession, unlawful restraint and battery.

A prosecutor said a Bloomington Police Department vice unit confidential source arrived to Dolan’s residence Thursday to purchase 2 pounds of marijuana following an investigation into Dolan’s activities involving selling pounds of cannabis.

Dolan accused the police informant of “ripping him off” in a drug sale last year, then became physical and pushed the confidential police source down stairs and into his basement, prosecutors said.

He did not let the police informant leave his residence and told him to not use his phone. The police source texted a detective “Help,” prosecutors said.

A search warrant for Dolan’s residence yielded about 2 pounds of cannabis, including about 150 grams of flower cannabis, about 725 grams of edible cannabis and 101 cannabis cartridges, prosecutors said.

Police also found $5,500 in cash and drug packaging materials, prosecutors said.

Dolan remains jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for March 18.

