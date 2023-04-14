BLOOMINGTON — Prosecutors will be allowed at trial to use autopsy photos and evidence found in the car of the man accused of killing a woman and injuring another in a shooting outside a downtown Bloomington bar in January 2021.
Judge Casey Costigan ruled Friday that when Michael Bakana, 43, goes to trial in May, prosecutors will be able to use evidence collected after his vehicle was seized following a shooting in the early hours of Jan. 30, 2021.
During a motion hearing Friday, Bakana’s attorney, Clyde Guilamo, and Assistant State’s Attorney David Fitt played a video captured on a Bloomington police camera outside Daddios Bar, 527 N. Main St.
The video shows Bakana walking across the street and away from the bar during an argument with Mariah C. Petracca, 22, and another woman. He leaves the view of the camera and within one minute, he is seen walking back to the women and continuing to argue down the street.
One of the women is seen shoving Bakana into the wall outside the bar. Both women turn and walk away. It then appears that the defendant reacts by pulling a gun from his back waistband and firing multiple shots at the women.
Petracca was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was taken to a local hospital and later transported to an Urbana hospital for surgery, police said at the time of the shooting.
After the gunfire, Bakana is seen kneeling until civilians detain him; police then arrive and take him into custody.
Guilamo has indicated he plans to argue that Bakana acted in self-defense. Bakana is charged with three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm; he has pleaded not guilty.
The defense attorney argued that prosecutors should not be allowed to use evidence taken from Bakana’s car, which includes firearm attachments and ammunition, because it was seized without a warrant and after the shooting had ended. He said the exception for exigent circumstances — which can be described as an emergency situation during which search and seizure can proceed without a warrant — should not be applied because the vehicle was taken after Bakana was already in custody.
Detective Paul Jones, lead investigator on the case, testified the vehicle was towed from the scene, which he described as chaotic because the bars were closing and patrons were filling the streets and leaving the area. He said Bakana's car was taken to the police station, where it was sealed and not searched until a search warrant was issued.
During his argument in favor of using the evidence, Fitt played video from the body-worn camera of one of the responding officers. That video showed a bar manager explaining after the shooting that he had seen Bakana walk down an adjacent street and retrieve something from his car before returning to the front of Daddios, noting he “didn’t think anything of it” at the time.
Fitt argued that the witness’ statement told police the vehicle was used in the crime, making the vehicle an immediate concern, especially because it could be moved and because so many people were in the area at the time. Jones said officers feared that the vehicle and any evidence inside would be taken if it were not seized.
In giving his ruling, Costigan said the seizure was “absolutely under exigent circumstances,” and appropriate given the witness statement, as well.
He also ruled against the defense’s motion to bar the jury from viewing autopsy photos because they have “probative value” and will assist the medical examiner in explaining his findings during his expected testimony. Costigan excluded one of the 52 photos that the prosecutors wanted permission to present in evidence.
