Prosecutor says arrested man is 'one of the biggest drug dealers in McLean County'

BLOOMINGTON – Eight Class X felony charges have been filed against a Bloomington man who a prosecutor accused of being “one of the biggest drug dealers in McLean County.”
Edward L. Holmes, 50, had more than 14 ounces of cocaine and about 130 grams of methamphetamine when police stopped him after authorities learned he had gone on a “drug run.”
Holmes is charged with the following:
- Controlled substance trafficking of between 400 and 900 grams of cocaine
- Unlawful possession of between 400 and 900 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver
- Controlled substance trafficking of between 100 and 400 grams of cocaine
- Unlawful possession of between 100 and 400 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver
- Methamphetamine trafficking of between 100 and 400 grams of a substance containing meth
- Unlawful possession of between 100 and 400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver
- Methamphetamine trafficking of between 15 and 100 grams of meth
- Unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth with the intent to deliver
A prosecutor said more charges are expected to be filed, as Holmes “was involved in over a dozen controlled buy transactions,” for drugs.
Holmes was jailed in lieu of posting $30,035.
An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 10.
