Probation for woman who harassed witness in Rountree case

BLOOMINGTON – A Varna woman was sentenced Tuesday to jail and probation for harassing a potential witness in her sister’s 2019 murder trial.

Victoria L. Baker, 33, was found guilty of one count of witness harassment during a jury trial two months ago. Baker was accused of delivering a letter to Richard Rountree, a potential witness in Cynthia Baker’s murder trial in the death of 8-year-old Rica Rountree. Cynthia Baker lived with Richard Rountree and his daughter, Rica.

Cynthia Baker, 44, is now serving a life sentence in prison after she was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated battery of a child, child endangerment and three counts of domestic battery. Videos displayed during her trial showed Cynthia Baker hitting Rica and forcing the child’s head against walls while repeatedly kneeing her in the back.

Rica died in January 2019 of peritonitis from intestinal perforation after blunt force trauma, a doctor testified during Cynthia Baker’s trial.

Victoria Baker was sentenced to 120 days in jail, 30 months of probation and 200 hours of community service for witness harassment. She will serve 59 days in jail beginning next week because she was eligible for day-for-day credit and earned credit for one day previously served in jail.

Prosecutors said the letter, written by Cynthia Baker while incarcerated in the county jail, was a plea for Richard Rountree to lie on the witness stand and take blame for his 8-year-old daughter’s death.

Defense lawyer Stephanie Wong said during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing that Victoria Baker was close friends with Richard Rountree and that “she’s willing to jump and to help anybody, and her biggest fault is that she doesn’t think before she jumps in to assist other people.”

Much of the arguments between lawyers Tuesday surrounded whether Victoria Baker knew what the letter said and intentionally interjected herself into the murder trial in an effort to benefit her older sister.

Wong said Victoria Baker was not aware of the letter’s content and that she simply passed it along. McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp, however, said Victoria Baker had to have read the letter in order to know what to do with it.

Wong asked Judge William Yoder to impose a sentence of probation.

“Jail in this case serves no purpose,” Wong said, pointing to Victoria Baker’s lack of criminal history and her long-term employment.

“I would suggest to the court that Cindy Baker is the mastermind here, she was pulling the strings,” Wong continued.

Knapp said that while the offense did not cause physical harm, it was “incredibly serious” and it “cuts at the very fabric of what goes on in this courtroom every day.”

Knapp said he had struggled with thinking of an appropriate recommended sentence and that he came back to the state’s original offer to Victoria Baker: 120 days in jail, 30 months’ probation, 200 hours of community service and other mandatory fees.

Yoder said he would have imposed a prison sentence if the state had asked for one.

“Ms. Baker, you chose very poorly in deciding to commit yourself into one of the most troubling murder trials, when you look at just the bare bone facts, one of the most troubling murder trials that I can remember,” Yoder said.

“It was a horrible decision on your part and it’s one that I believe that you made intentionally,” Yoder added.

Baker said “No, sir,” when the judge asked if she wanted to give a statement of allocution before he imposed a sentence.

