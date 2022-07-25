Pontiac woman sentenced to conditional discharge in 2021 theft

BLOOMINGTON — A Pontiac woman received a sentence of conditional discharge this month after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge.
McLean County court records show that Jacquel V. Kesler, 31, was sentenced to 18 months of conditional discharge. She previously faced charges of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass to a residence. Both have been dropped.
According to documents provided by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office, she was discharged on the conditions including that she continue mental health treatments as recommended, not consume, use possess any alcohol or cannabis, and not violate any criminal statute of any jurisdiction.
The Pantagraph previously reported that Kesler was caught on security camera footage inside a home on Daddono Circle in Bloomington. The woman reportedly acknowledged to police she entered and took a pair of pants and an Amazon Fire TV stick, prosecutors said at the time of her August 2021 arrest.
Her co-defendant, Xavier M. Stokes, 32, of Bloomington, was served an order of protection against the burglary victim and the address. Prosecutors said he dropped Kesler off at the residence and told her to go in and take personal property.
Stokes’ case is still pending in McLean County court.
5 common ailments in vegetable gardens and how to treat them
Garden threats
You started seeds in spring and watched as they sprouted, then watered, fertilized and even staked plants as they grew, while visions of summer salads, grilled vegetables and homemade pickles danced in your head.
Then one day, black blotches, yellow-spotted leaves and mushy bottoms showed up, and your dreams turned to nightmares.
Anthracnose
A fungal disease that affects beans, cucumbers, eggplants, melons, peas, peppers, tomatoes, pumpkins and spinach. Anthracnose presents as small leaf spots with yellow halos that gradually darken and spread to cover entire leaves. On cucumber plants, foliage may drop, and entire vines may die. Tomatoes and peppers exhibit dark, sunken spots that become more apparent as fruit matures. Pea pods become marred with dark lesions. Round, sunken, yellow spots appear on melons, darkening to brown and then black.
To prevent this, try rotating crops, amending soil with compost before planting and applying mulch afterward. Seek out resistant plant varieties, when available. Avoid overhead watering, which wets foliage and encourages fungal growth. And keep the soil clear of infected plant parts and fallen fruit.
Blossom end rot
Caused by a calcium deficiency that mainly affects tomatoes, eggplant and peppers. Characterized by dark, mushy spots on fruit bottoms, the disorder typically results from inconsistent watering, improper soil pH, injured roots or excess nitrogen.
Prevention measures include testing the soil's pH before planting. If results are lower than 6.3, incorporate dolomitic lime into beds according to label directions.
Squash vine borer
Zucchini, squash, cucumber and muskmelon plants die quickly after blooming, without so much as a goodbye. But if you look closely, you'll see the small puncture holes in the bottoms of stalks and stems caused by these pests, which start life as moths that lay eggs at the base of plants. Inch-long white caterpillars follow and bore into stalks, killing plants as they chew their way around and out. And just when you think the damage is done, they cocoon in the soil until the following year, armed and ready to repeat the carnage.
Prevent damage by monitoring susceptible plants closely. Watch for red, flat, oval eggs early in the season and pick them off by hand. Keep hunting every week.
Wilt diseases
Verticillium and fusarium wilt are soil-borne fungal diseases caused by different pathogens that result in similar symptoms.
Primarily affecting eggplants, peppers, potatoes, pumpkins and tomatoes, the diseases ravage roots, resulting in curled, yellow and wilted foliage, brown xylem tissue inside stems and overall stunting. Eventually, entire plants wilt and die.
Slugs
Jagged holes, typically in leaf centers rather than edges, indicate slug damage. The nocturnal gastropods feast on basil, cabbage, cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, and ornamental plants like hostas, leaving a telltale slimy trail behind.
Get ahead of the slithering miscreants with a spring cleanup that clears leaves, plant debris and slug eggs from the soil surface, and keep mulch no deeper than 3 inches to avoid creating a haven.
