Pontiac woman sentenced to conditional discharge in 2021 theft

BLOOMINGTON — A Pontiac woman received a sentence of conditional discharge this month after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge.

McLean County court records show that Jacquel V. Kesler, 31, was sentenced to 18 months of conditional discharge. She previously faced charges of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass to a residence. Both have been dropped.

According to documents provided by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office, she was discharged on the conditions including that she continue mental health treatments as recommended, not consume, use possess any alcohol or cannabis, and not violate any criminal statute of any jurisdiction.

The Pantagraph previously reported that Kesler was caught on security camera footage inside a home on Daddono Circle in Bloomington. The woman reportedly acknowledged to police she entered and took a pair of pants and an Amazon Fire TV stick, prosecutors said at the time of her August 2021 arrest.

Her co-defendant, Xavier M. Stokes, 32, of Bloomington, was served an order of protection against the burglary victim and the address. Prosecutors said he dropped Kesler off at the residence and told her to go in and take personal property.

Stokes’ case is still pending in McLean County court.