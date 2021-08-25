Pontiac woman charged in Bloomington burglary

BLOOMINGTON — A Pontiac woman was released from custody Wednesday on residential burglary charges.

Jacquel V. Kesler, 31, is charged with two counts of residential burglary, class 1 felonies, and one count each of misdemeanor theft and criminal trespass to a residence.

Prosecutors said in a probable cause statement that the victim called police Wednesday after she saw Kesler inside her Bloomington residence on a remote access video surveillance system of her home.

Kesler admitted to police that she entered the residence on Daddono Circle and took a pair of pants and an Amazon Fire TV stick, prosecutors said.

In a separate probable cause statement for co-defendant, Xavier M. Stokes, 32, of Bloomington, prosecutors said Stokes was recently served an order of protection against the victim and her address. Prosecutors said Stokes dropped Kesler off at the Daddono Circle residence and told her to go inside and take personal property.

Kesler was released from custody on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond. She was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her address.

An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 17.

