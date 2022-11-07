Pontiac Township assessor pleads guilty to theft

PONTIAC — A Livingston County township assessor pleaded guilty Monday to felony theft related to the operation of a trust.

Tracy Gibbons, 40, of Pontiac pleaded guilty to theft, accused of using someone else’s credit card to take more than $10,000.

Gibbons, the Pontiac Township assessor, was initially charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person and use of a counterfeited, forged, expired, revoked or unissued credit or debit card, both Class 3 felonies.

As part of a plea agreement, Gibbons’ charges were amended in court Monday, instead charging him with one count of Class 2 theft.

In a probable cause statement, Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Regnier said the offense occurred between June and November 2021, during which Gibbons was operating a family trust after Gary Vilosoet’s death in June 2020.

Regnier said about $12,000 was unlawfully taken during that time frame.

As part of the agreement, Gibbons was sentenced to 36 months of probation and he will serve 70 days in the Livingston County Jail. He was taken into custody Monday to begin serving 13 days of his sentence. The remainder will be served as 20 weekends beginning Nov. 28.

Judge Jennifer Bauknecht said the weekends will be Mondays to Wednesdays, rather than Fridays to Sundays.

Gibbons was also ordered to serve 50 hours of community service and to pay court fees. He must also pay $114,532 in restitution to Susan Brungardt, cousin of Vilsoet.

She told The Pantagraph her cousin had put the trust in Gibbons’ name about a month before his death after Gibbons had become like family.

In Vilsoet’s obituary, Gibbons was named as a caregiver “who was like a son to him."

“He became very uncooperative and very secretive about any financial information to the family, whereas before, he had been very open and forthcoming and we had accepted him into our family,” Brungardt said.

She said he had not expressed remorse to the family.

“As far as I’m concerned, he doesn’t exist. He makes me lose faith in mankind,” she said. “After he presented himself as a loving family member, … the hurt is not financial. It’s a loss of faith in a human being and my own judgment in trusting him.”