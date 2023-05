PONTIAC — Police in Pontiac are seeking the suspect who left a 36-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said Saturday.

Officers were called to an address in the 400 block of West Cleary Street at 11:23 p.m. Friday after a report that someone had been shot there, the Pontiac Police Department said in a news release. They began to administer first aid to the woman, who was alert and able to tell them that an unidentified male approached her and fired roughly four shots in her direction from a handgun before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Pontiac police, with help from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police, set up a perimeter around the area and began to search for the suspect. He was described as wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black ski mask. The investigation remains ongoing, and officers still needed to speak to several persons of interest, the department said late Saturday morning.

The woman was taken to a medical facility and described as being in stable condition.

Police "have reason to believe this was a targeted incident and not a random act," the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pontiac Police Detective Josh Bray at 815-844-5148.

