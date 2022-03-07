Pontiac man accused of December sexual assault in Normal

BLOOMINGTON — A Pontiac man remains jailed on sexual assault charges.
Geno A. Borrego, 23, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault, Class 1 felonies, stemming from December.
Court documents accuse Borrego of committing two sexual acts Dec. 10 in Normal while “knowing that (victim) was unable to give consent.”
A warrant for his arrest was issued and returned March 4.
Borrego remains jailed in lieu of posting $25,035, and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim and a Normal address.
An arraignment is scheduled for March 25.
