Pontiac gas station robbed

PONTIAC — Pontiac police said an Aurora resident robbed a gas station at gunpoint on Wednesday.
The Trainor BP station at 319 W. Howard St. was robbed by a man who showed a handgun and demanded money at about 12:54 p.m., police said in a statement. The gunman had people lie on the floor and got away with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
Authorities later linked the robbery to a beige Honda Accord that had been reported stolen from Aurora on Friday, police said. It was later seen in Dwight and northeast Livingston County before crashing on the west side of Kankakee, according to police.
The man ran on foot and money and narcotics were found in the vehicle, police said.
No one was the gas station was reported injured.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Logan T. Kendricks
Logan T. Kendricks, 35, is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery, Class 2 felonies.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Davis W. Hopkins
Davis W. Hopkins, 25, of Chenoa, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, a Class X felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Rochelle A. McCray
Rochelle A. McCray, 37, of Chicago, is charged with unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Tony Robinson
Tony Robinson, 38, of Chicago, is charged with unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jordan P. Gillespie
Jordan P. Gillespie, 27, of LeRoy, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for residential burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Aaron J. Zielinski
Aaron J. Zielinski, 28, of Plainfield, was sentenced to four years on probation for unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine. A charge of unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver was dismissed.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Dontae D. Gilbert
Dontae D. Gilbert, 30, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery, charged as a Class 3 felony for a subsequent offense.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Stefan A. Mangina
Stefan A. Mangina, 32, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jerail M. Myrick
Jerail M. Myrick, 26, of Springfield, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Cedric J. Haynes
Cedric J. Haynes, 21, of Bloomington, is charged with nine counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Michael J. Owen
Michael J. Owen, 30, of Stanford, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Rebecca L. Gormley
Rebecca L. Gormley, 35, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Penny S. Self
Penny S. Self, 59, of Ashland, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jonathan Wiley
Jonathan Wiley, 30, of Chicago, is charged with attempted possession or sale of stolen car parts, a Class 2 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
Provided by Bloomington Police
Jason S. Russell
Jason S. Russell, 22, of Chicago, is charged with attempted possession or sale of stolen car parts, a Class 2 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
Provided by Bloomington Police
