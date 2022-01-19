Pontiac gas station robbed

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PONTIAC — Pontiac police said an Aurora resident robbed a gas station at gunpoint on Wednesday. 

The Trainor BP station at 319 W. Howard St. was robbed by a man who showed a handgun and demanded money at about 12:54 p.m., police said in a statement. The gunman had people lie on the floor and got away with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. 

Authorities later linked the robbery to a beige Honda Accord that had been reported stolen from Aurora on Friday, police said. It was later seen in Dwight and northeast Livingston County before crashing on the west side of Kankakee, according to police.

The man ran on foot and money and narcotics were found in the vehicle, police said.

No one was the gas station was reported injured.  

