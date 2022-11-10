Police: Woman stabbed repeatedly in Bloomington; man in custody

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman suffered multiple stab wounds late Thursday at an apartment complex on the city's east side, and one man was in custody, Bloomington police said.

Police were called about 9:25 p.m. to the 2100 block of Todd Drive, which is near the intersection of Empire Street and Hershey Road.

The woman was stabbed in multiple places on her body with a knife, police said. The wounds were described as "serious" and not superficial, but police did not release further information on her condition or injuries.

She was transported to a local hospital, police said.

The man in custody was the only suspect as of late Thursday night, police said.

There was no immediate information on the motive or circumstances, police said, noting the investigation was in its early stages.