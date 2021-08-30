 Skip to main content
Police seek suspect in Bloomington shooting, carjacking

Police Lights
BLOOMINGTON – A 36-year-old Bloomington man suffered “a serious, but non-life-threatening” gunshot wound to his leg Sunday in Bloomington, police said.

Bloomington police said two arrests have been made and a third suspect is at large in connection to a shooting and carjacking Sunday night on Pine Cone Court at the Arbors at Eastland Apartment complex. A message seeking comment was left for the Arbors at Eastland Apartment complex.

The victim was a ride-share service driver and arrived to the parking lot for a pickup, police said.

Three male teenagers met the driver upon arrival, and one suspect pushed the driver to the ground and shot him, police said.

Bloomington police arrived to the location at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday and rendered aid to the victim. The man was transported to OSF St. Joseph Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Country Club Hills Police officers recovered the stolen vehicle at about 10:50 p.m. Sunday after an attempted traffic stop, Bloomington police said.

Kavion J. Anderson, 18, and a 17-year-old suspect were taken into custody. The 17-year-old was arrested for criminal trespass to vehicle, while charges are pending for Anderson, police said. A booking photo was not immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation, including the search for a third suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomington Police Detective Joshua Swartzentruber at 309-434-2476 or jswartzentruber@cityblm.org.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

