 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Police say woman found driving stolen car in Normal

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON – A Wednesday traffic stop for improper lane usage on Interstate 55 in Normal led authorities to reveal an Ashland woman was driving a stolen vehicle, prosecutors said.

Penny S. Self, 59, is charged with one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Authorities said she was driving a red 2021 Dodge Charger belonging to an Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Missouri.

Self was released from McLean County jail custody Wednesday on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 21.

Penny S. Self

Penny S. Self, 59, of Ashland, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon launches 'Alexa Together'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News